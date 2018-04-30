EU membership failed to become the catalyst for a solution

EU membership failed to become the catalyst for a solution

Former Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides:the EU and its member states had to sincerely intend to integrate Turkey into the EU

Fourteen years after Cyprus joined the EU on May 1, 2004, membership of the bloc has not proven to be a catalyst for a solution to the Cyprus problem, former Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides has admitted, two months out of office.

For years, Cypriots have been told, prior to and after accession that membership would be a catalyst for a solution but Kasoulides said time had proven otherwise, though being an EU member state had benefitted Cyprus in many other ways. The bloc must also survive as a bastion of peace in Europe, he added

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency, the former minister and MEP said membership might have worked as a catalyst if either Ankara, or the EU were sincere about Turkish accession but it appeared they were not, especially of late.

“Cyprus` accession to the EU, which, while initially was seen as a catalyst for the solution of the Cyprus problem, has proven in the course of time not to be so,” he said.

“In order to be a catalyst, the EU and its member states had to sincerely intend to integrate Turkey into the EU and secondly, Turkey had to sincerely wish to join the EU. And then, of course, this combination, together with our status as an EU member state, would work as a catalyst for the solution of the Cyprus problem.”

Kasoulides who served as foreign minister from 2013 to 2018 said if Turkey had a true interest in joining the EU, it would not have the human rights record it has today.

He also referred to the UN’s Annan plan for a solution that was rejected by the vast majority of Greek Cypriots but approved by Turkish Cypriots in 2004, a week before Cyprus joined the EU.

“Since 2004, as a result of the referendum – and I am not passing judgement on the reasons why we voted against the proposed solution plan – we offered the alibi to the international community. The other EU member states and the US had been seeking to render the Cyprus problem an issue which the island`s two communities must solve, instead of seeing the situation as it actually is, namely a problem of invasion and occupation of a big country against a small country,” he said.

The international community, he added, found the way out they wanted to free themselves of the ‘moral guilt’ they had regarding the situation in Cyprus and “now they tell the two communities to find a solution that satisfies both sides”, Kasoulides added. “This is the reality today.”

On the plus side, he said the EU was one of the main bastions of democracy where individual rights and fundamental freedoms were fully respected.

Besides democracy other advantages included a sense of security, improvements in health, immigration, equal opportunities, gender equality and safety standards in the workplace.

“There are a number of problems that we cannot tackle on our own, such as climate, migration, protection of the environment, health, food,” he said.

He also said that the EU offers security, external and internal security clarifying that by internal security he means the field of justice and home affairs.

“For all those reasons we belong to the EU,” he said.

On the other hand, he added, the EU was “too strict and tough with Cyprus back in 2013” referring to the haircut imposed on uninsured bank deposits.

At the same time the bloc was the only one which offered to help Cyprus, “on their terms, harsh terms”, noting at the same time that Cyprus had ignored the EU warnings relating to the economy and thus was faced with problems.

  • Veritas

    Our former FM, Mr Kasoulides is a little bit economical with the truth in this case.
    He’s right that a membership of EU was supposed to be a catalyst for a solution. But as always there are two sides of a coin.
    The essence of the Annan plan was negotiated between the UN and Glafcos Clerides (on the part of the GC’s) with the agreed understanding between the parties that both sides will vote yes to the plan, BEFORE Cyprus was admitted into the EU. The TC’s, by voting Denktash out of office, were a safe card to vote yes.
    When Tassos Papadopoulos became the President, he first played along this concept.
    Once the EU accepted Cyprus as a new member and the ceremony for the membership signing was set, Mr Papadopoulos changed his tune and manoeuvred the referendum into a massive No, with the help of AKEL/Christofias, who changed his mind in the very last minute, showing a political immaturity and cowardliness of the worst kind..
    EU was extremely upset and the EU commissioner Gunter Verheugen accused Cyprus and especially Tassos Papadopoulos for cheating his way into EU.
    EU as a catalyst for a solutionIt was there, but it was RoC which didn’t use it in the end. The TC’s, to their credit, were more honest and mature.
    Turkey can only join the EU if they move away from the present path under Erdogan. EU is not the problem here, but Turkey itself.

  • Douglas

    The EU have given millions of euro to the North to improve their infrastructure and to help them not feel so isolated,but in my opinion that has not made any impact on achieving reunification and they continue using EU tax payers money to co tinge on the same path.

  • Gold51

    Said on many occations. The EU lacks unity and solidarity. They want the money but not prepared to unit in meaningful solidarity.
    Kasoulides is very right. It has been the usuale story from the international community….We support the negotiation talks.
    Problem is they all deliberatly ignor the fact that you cannot negotiate with Turkey especially while Erdogan remains in power. And they have all seen Turkey backtrack on promises within hours.
    Even if a dolution was found betwean the two communities Turkey will make sure talks are scuttled. It will take joint international push for Turkey to leave starting with sanctions.

  • John Henry

    That’s like saying joining a gym is a catalyst to losing weight. If I don’t want to lose weight, I can join all the gym’s I want. It does not matter.

    • Kuruova

      A good analogy. No pain no gain but the GC’s just wanted the latter.

  • Kuruova

    What he meant was that GC’s EU membership failed as a tool to provide the GC’s with total control of the whole island. To think that EU membership was ever going to be used as leverage against Turkey is somewhat naive and foolish. However the GC’s can’t grumble, it was after all a combination of both Russian dirty money and EU money which has given them a temporary respite.

  • MrH

    Well said Kasoulides – I take my hat off to you!

  • Paul Smith

    He is becoming a pest. Can’t someone gag him? He has retired.

    • MrH

      It’s only once they retire that they talk the truth – the same happened to Clerides!

      • Dogmeat

        Did he mention the EU helped a little when they had a cash flow problem ?

        • Gold51

          IMF helped Turkey when there was a very serious cash flow problem.
          Plus endless supply of free money and freebies from the EU and the UK.

          • Dogmeat

            IMF helped many countries how is this relevant? Please keep on topic

