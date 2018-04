Journalist and former government spokesman Akis Fantis has died from heart attack, it was announced on Monday. He was 74.

Fantis was government spokesman during the administration of George Vasilliou, between 1988 and 1993.

He was a member of Akel, worked for its affiliated union PEO, and wrote for Haravghi, Athlitiko Vima, and Empros.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

The funeral will take lace on Wednesday at midday.