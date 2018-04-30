Man’s best friend

If you can’t get enough of cute dogs, then go over to the PAWS Dog Shelter in Paphos on Saturday for its annual open day.

It promises to be a fun day for the entire family from 10am until 3pm, with demonstrations, dog grooming and washing, stalls with lots to buy, tombola games, live music from great artists, competitions and refreshments. The entertainment will include Jason Collins from Rock FM at 10am and Steve Welsh and Top Hat Entertainments from 12pm.

The volunteers will be glad to speak to you about the work they do, the dogs at the shelter and the chance for you to take one home.

PAWS Open Day

See the puppies and dogs, visit the stalls and listen to music. May 5. PAWS Dog Shelter, Paphos. 10am-3pm. Tel: 99-320631