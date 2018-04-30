Police await test results in double murder case

Investigators have yet to declare the Nicosia double murder case shut pending the results of scientific tests to substantiate the claims of the four suspects currently in custody.

Police are awaiting the results of tests on clothing and a knife, believed to be the weapon used in the brutal slayings of teacher Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife, Dina Sergiou, 59, on the evening of April 18 to 19.

Reports on Monday said the couple’s 15-year-old-son, the sole witness to the crime, could be asked to identify one of the suspects from a police lineup. Investigators could also carry out a walkthrough of the crime scene with one of the four.

The last suspect remanded in custody was a 22-year-old man who was brought before a court on Sunday.

The man had been named by a 22-year-old woman arrested on Friday evening along with the brother, 23, of the 33-year-old man detained earlier last week.

According to police, the woman, who was the 33-year-old’s partner, claimed that the four of them had met earlier on April 18. The court heard that during the meeting the 33-year-old had told them that together with the 22-year-old, they were going to steal a safe.

He had also asked her and his brother to stay home and await his call so that they would drive to the scene in Strovolos to transport the safe.

Police told the court that the woman had claimed her partner had said he would kill if necessary and took a sword and a club with him. Both objects were recovered at the scene by police. The woman’s DNA was found on the objects.

She also said she had given the 22-year-old a ‘Bob Marley’ scarf, which he used to cover his face.

Police said the 22-year-old was the man with the ‘hood’ whom the 15-year-old son said he saw that night.

Investigators told the court that upon his arrest, the suspect said “I will tell you everything.”

He allegedly admitted to meeting the other three and told officers he had entered the house through the kitchen door, which the 33-year-old opened for him.

After getting into the house, the 22-year-old went upstairs to the bedroom where he saw that the couple were dead.

Police took a pair of shoes from his home, which he said could be the ones he wore that night.

On Saturday, a court heard that the 33-year-old had accused his brother of killing the couple, a claim that the latter denied.

Nicosia CID chief Koumettos Koumettou told the court that the 23-year-old had been named as the person who stabbed the couple to death in their home on Zalongos Street.

The investigator said the woman’s genetic material had been found on a sword, a club and a pair of shoes found at the scene.

The 33-year-old has said that the shoes belonged to him. He was also spotted on that night moving in the area suspiciously wielding the sword and the club.

Police said both suspects denied involvement in the case. The 23-year-old claimed his brother was the killer.

According to investigators, following his arrest last week, the 33-year-old said the crime had been conceived five years ago and that he would have help from the inside.

In 2012, the man worked for a company that made and installed aluminium windows. Police said that a sliding window in the home had been found open.

The teenage son told police he saw two men.

One, who had his face uncovered entered his room and allegedly told him he had killed his parents, asking the boy where the money was.

He led him downstairs to the kitchen and on the way he told him not to be afraid.

“I will not hurt you. I also have a son.”

The suspect asked the boy to open the kitchen door, which he did, and a second, hooded individual, came in.

The teen was then taken to the pantry where he was locked inside.

Police said the boy managed to escape half an hour later by removing the louvres from the aluminium door.

He then went upstairs to his parents’ room where he found them stabbed and then rushed outside to ask for help.