Signs that Cyprus is siding with Saudi Arabia in Mid East split

April 30th, 2018 Cyprus 21 comments

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir

Cyprus is looking to strengthen political and economic ties with Saudi Arabia, in a move not unrelated to the grand chessboard of regional geopolitics, daily Phileleftheros is reporting.

Nicosia’s pivot towards Riyadh brings it into alignment with the pro-western nations in the Middle East, the paper said in an analysis piece following foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides’ visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Christodoulides held talks with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir.

According to Phileleftheros, the two agreed to further develop bilateral relations in the proximate future.

To this end, the two governments are poised to sign a number of agreements and undertake joint actions.

Enhanced trade ties were also explored.

Also discussed was the prospect of opening up a Saudi diplomatic mission in Cyprus in the near future – a move aimed to cement and facilitate the growing relations.

Christodoulides noted that Cyprus, as a member of the European Union, is in a position to play a significant role in strengthening ties between Middle Eastern nations and the EU.

Al-Jubeir accepted an invitation to visit Cyprus soon.

During President Nicos Anastasiades’ visit to Riyadh in January this year, the two nations signed a double taxation avoidance agreement, a cooperation agreement on civil defence matters, and a Memorandum of Understanding.

Elaborating, Phileleftheros said Nicosia was in this way positioning itself with one of the two ‘camps’ in the turbulent region.

Cyprus appeared to be joining the Saudi-US-Israel ‘axis’, as opposed to the Turkey-Qatar bloc, it said.

“Nicosia is playing its cards right and is scoring points in the Arabian peninsula. At this moment, it is aligned with a number of countries,” the paper said.

“These states…are in the same sphere as with the coalition of the United States and Israel. At this time Cyprus, as regards the Arab world, has significantly pushed forward its relations with Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and a number of Gulf states. These countries are in the same sphere where Saudi Arabia is the epicentre.”

The item, which went on to mistakenly describe Iran – Saudi Arabia’s adversary – as belonging to the “Arab world”, further stated that Iran and Qatar have been accused of funding terrorist groups, with Turkey facing similar allegations.

The article made no mention of Saudi ties to the Islamic State.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey have backed different terrorist factions in the ongoing conflict in Syria.

WikiLeaks revealed a 2014 email where then-outgoing US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and John Podesta, then advisor to President Barack Obama, discussed how Gulf states Saudi Arabia and Qatar, “are providing clandestine financial and logistic support to ISIL [Islamic State, IS, Isis] and other radical Sunni groups.”

And a senior Israeli military office has stated to the Jerusalem Post that his country has provided medical treatment to thousands of ‘rebels’ fighting in Syria.

In June 2017, the UK Home Office admitted that an investigation commissioned by former Prime Minister David Cameron into the revenue streams behind jihadist groups operating in Britain might never be published.

The inquiry was thought to focus on British ally Saudi Arabia, which has repeatedly been highlighted as a funding source for Islamist extremists, and may prove politically and legally sensitive, the Guardian reported at the time.

 

  • Hristos Koumasta

    You guys ar fantastik! Everything GC do is whrong! You whrite enyrhing positive! Even GC Will sent 100 billion to you, you Will say why not 101?

  • A is B

    Good, Saudi is changing for the better.

    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

      Are you being cynical or sincere? If it is the latter, please explain how distributing money while keeping head & limb chopping practices in place is “changing for the better”.

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    USA, Britain, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, UAE, Jordan to name a few
    All responsible for the creation and/or support of Isis.
    Some are trying to change a page and some not. As long as Cyprus serves her interest’s nothing else matters. There are no friendships, only interests.

    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

      True, but there are also ethical principles, which the group mentioned above don’t have. That does not mean Cyprus should not have any, or should we not worry about whoring?

      • MisterSamsung Galaxy

        kindly name one principled, ethical non whoring country on this planet.

  • MrH

    It’s funny how the GCs condemn Turkey’s Erdogan for being an “islamist”, but they are quick to form relationships at the highest level with the most renown Islamist country in the world!

    • Theo

      No they never, stop lying.

    • kapios

      “The enemy of my enemy is my friend” There is no problem with that. Turkey sides with Iran and Russia.

      • Girneli

        Where does Turkey side with Iran and Russia?

        • kapios

          Turkish diplomatic sources said the diplomats, intelligence officers and militaries of Ankara, Moscow and Tehran will keep dialogue channels open and work around the clock until the next trilateral summit is held in Tehran in the upcoming months
          When the Turkish, Russian and Iranian presidents gathered last week in the Turkish capital city of Ankara, a photo sent a bold statement to the whole world. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani were hand in hand as they vowed to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and achieve a political solution.

          The trilateral unity was interpreted as the era of new decision-makers in Syria. Indeed, the three countries seem poised to moving the alliance forward at any cost. According to sources in Ankara, the positive mood at last week’s summit surpassed the previous one in Sochi even though the sides had differences of opinion on several issues.

  • Vengador

    GC “politicians” have a parasitical or leech like quality about them. They zone in and clasp onto any country which they perceive as adversaries of Turkish Cypriots or Turks.
    Rather sad really, they always end up with egg on their face.

    • MrH

      Transparent to say the least!

    • Kyrenia

      Why is it strange that ROC aligns with countries who are supposed adversaries of Turkey? And why do you quote Turkish Cypriots? Just as there are many Turks opposed to Erdogan, pretty sure there are quite a few genuine Turkish Cypriots that are uncomfortable with the current situation.

    • Theo

      No such thing as a turk Cypriot.

      • Vengador

        No such thing as a “Greek” Cypriot, they are of Levantine decent.

        • kapios

          According to Wikipedia a much more credible source, Hellenization of Cyprus happened in 1400 BC, well before anything Turkish or Islamic was even a unicellular organism…So yes Cyprus has Greek roots. and so do most of you Turks,

        • Plasma Dawn

          Yes, GCs are somewhat Levantine and many of them are also decent…

        • Theo

          No we ain’t you mongolian brat.

    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

      Seems to me what is more important to those politicians is money. Just follow the money.

  • Ingrian Observer

    Just as the weathervane, Dalai Lama (Nicos Christodoulides) knows which way the wind is blowing,

