The BMW 530e iPerformance is a sporty sedan that serves up the dynamic driving experience for which the brand is renowned, combined with the possibility of electric driving with zero local emissions. Its fuel consumption of 1.9 l/100 km equates to CO2 emissions of just 44 g/km. The BMW 530e iPerformance is the most innovative model in its class and offers the full wealth of BMW 5 Series driver assistance systems – in all modes, including eDrive.

The high-voltage battery pack consisting of lithium-ion cells with a total capacity of 9.2 kWh has been placed in a space-saving location underneath the rear seat and includes efficient refrigerant cooling with a highly integrated low-temperature circuit. Thanks to the battery’s neat installation, the BMW 530e iPerformance offers 410 litres of boot capacity and a flat load compartment floor. The high-voltage battery of the BMW 530e iPerformance can be fully charged in less than five hours from a standard domestic power socket and in under three hours if it is hooked up to a BMW i Wallbox (3.7 kW charging capacity).

A series of understated visual highlights provide telltale signs of the cuttingedge drive technology under the bonnet of the new BMW 530e iPerformance. Blue kidney grille slats, blue wheel hub covers, the charging socket located between the front wheel arch and the A-pillar on the driver’s side, the “eDrive” emblems on the C-pillars and, of course, the “530e” badge on the boot lid are the most noticeable identifying features of the plug-in hybrid variant. When the passengers open the doors, they are welcomed by

illuminated sill panels bearing “eDrive” lettering and an interior which mirrors the sporty elegance of the exterior design, just as it does on all variants of the business sedan. The BMW 530e iPerformance additionally comes with an eDrive button on the centre console, along with specially designed displays for both the instrument cluster in front of the driver and the central information screen.

As well as the Driving Experience Control switch, with its SPORT, COMFORT and ECO PRO settings, drivers will also find an eDrive button at their disposal, which lets them tailor the BMW eDrive system’s operation even more precisely to the journey ahead through three driving modes: AUTO eDRIVE, MAX eDRIVE and BATTERY CONTROL.

The intelligent battery management in the BMW 530e iPerformance either keeps the high-voltage battery’s charge constant at the selected level or increases it to the pre-set value, the electric BMW Connected Onboard: the personalised start screen. With the launch of BMW Connected in the USA and Europe in 2016, BMW has introduced an all-encompassing digital concept designed to aid personal mobility. Using a flexible platform called the Open Mobility Cloud as a basis, BMW Connected seamlessly integrates the vehicle into the user’s digital life via multiple touchpoints, such as an iPhone, Apple Watch, or Android smartphone or smartwatch.

BMW is now the first carmaker to offer Microsoft Office 365 users a secure server connection for exchanging and editing emails, calendar entries, and contact details thanks to the car’s built-in Microsoft Exchange function. This seamless integration enables users to stay productive while on the road. Addresses from appointments can be imported straight into the navigation system and telephone numbers can be dialled directly from a linked phone.

The BMW 530e is offered at 49.900 euros with the following equipment:

8-speed Automatic Transmission, Leather Interior, Navigation System Professional, LED Headlights, Digital Instrument Display.