US ‘open to two-party solution’ for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

April 30th, 2018 Americas, Middle East 4 comments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a meeting at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested on Monday he was open to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, saying a “two-party solution” was likely in his first extensive comments on peace efforts since taking the job last week.

“With respect to the two-state solution, the parties will ultimately make the decision. We are certainly open to a two-party solution as a likely outcome,” he said at a news conference in Jordan after a visit to Israel.

“The Israelis and Palestinians need to have political engagement. We urge the Palestinians to return to that political dialogue,” he added.

US President Donald Trump has said he would support a two-state solution if the two sides agree. The White House is preparing a new Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Palestinians have rejected US peace-making efforts since Trump decided to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move its embassy to the city, wanted by Palestinians as capital of their own state.

Amman was Pompeo‘s last stop before he returns to Washington DC, where he has not yet entered the State Department. Moments after being sworn in as Secretary of State on Thursday, Pompeo immediately left for a meeting in Brussels, followed by a visit to allies in the Middle East.

“(The Mideast peace) is an incredible priority for the United States to provide whatever assistance we can to allow the two parties to come to a resolution on this incredibly long standing and important conflict,” Pompeo said, standing alongside Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Pompeo also made his first comments on the violence along the Israel-Gaza Strip border, where Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians in two separate incidents on Sunday after a month of Palestinian protests.

“We do believe the Israelis have a right to defend themselves,” he said.

Turning to Syria, he said the United States was “in perfect accord” with Jordan on Syria, including the preservation of a “de-escalation zone” in the south.

Pompeo said: “We believe there are many countries, including the United States, who will play an important political role in achieving the de-escalation and ultimate political resolution in Syria”.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Pompeo is not the one who decides about this. The deciders are in Jerusalem. Besides, the Empire-in-decline has lost all credibility: it never was an honest, objective peace broker, and that was confirmed by Trump’s insane Jerusalem promulgation.

    Pompeo’s remarks just add to this grotesque, cynical, practical joke the US & its Führers in Jerusalem have been playing on the Palestinian subhumans, Untermenschen in Nazi parlance.

    “(The Mideast peace) is an incredible priority for the United States to
    provide whatever assistance we can to allow the two parties to come to a
    resolution on this incredibly long standing and important conflict,”
    Oh really? Beautiful words, but your actions prove the contrary. Keeping the status quo has been your priority since 14 May 1948 and June 1967.

    “We do believe the Israelis have a right to defend themselves,”
    To defend themselves against whom? A defenceless population that the Ziofascist entity is busy exterminating?

    And the Palestinians: they have no right to defend themselves, or a right to self-determination, or a right of return, or all the same rights as the Jews? Of course not, the Jews are “exceptional”, god’s own chosen, hand-picked infallible people. In fact, according to you Yanks and your Ziofascist masters the Palestinians have no right to anything but to accept whatever the Ziofascist project imposes on them, incl. keeping them separated from those pure Jews – just like the Blacks were kept separate from the Whitesin apartheid South Africa – and genocide like in Nazi Germany – gas chambers replaced by by more refined, stealth methods such as Gaza. Still, the Ziofascists have the insolence to abuse the suffering of the Jews during the Holocaust for their own political agenda.

    Yes, Mr Pompeo, your remarks bear all the hallmarks of an honest power broker.

    • Really?

      Stop your whining and put a sock in your nasty mouth. Your ilk never wanted peace and you don’t want peace. You want Hamas to destroy Israel and murder Israelis, and you have said so many times now, despite having been banned form here twice. Your comment is just crocodile tears for the gallery.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Yes, your Ziofascist cesspool in its current form needs to be destroyed, absolutely, because a genocidal apartheid state has no right to exist, like apartheid South Africa and Nazi Germany were destroyed, 2 ex-countries your Ziofascist is at least on a par with, and in may ways has surpassed.

        Muder ‘Israelis’? You make me cry, how touching to imagine getting killed. There is no limit to your incessant Hasbara BS, is there? And your concern for those 100s of 1000s of Palestinians killed by you Ziofascists is ….. nowhere. Of course not, Palestinians are just Untermenschen, as your Nazi gurus stamped people of lesser qualities. Now you Ziofascists are doing the exact same, and still have the insolence to claim ‘exceptionalism’, the suffering during the Holocaust, ‘antisemitism’. You people are completely sick, depraved, with your Bantustans created for the palestinians and their Slowocaust, no better that the white South African supremacists and the Nazis.

  • Barry White

    Another Plan B- seems to be catching.

