Welcome the choirs

Cyprus-based ladies community choir Achord will welcome the Rhos Orpheus Male Voice Choir from Rhosllanerchrugog, North Wales to perform besides them for two performances this week.

The link between the two choirs is that the musical director of Achord, Julie Edwards, also hails from Rhosllanerchrugog. So when she extended an invitation to Orpheus to tour Cyprus and share a number of concerts while here the gentlemen jumped at the chance.

The first concert will be held on Friday at the Paradisos Hills Hotel in Lysos, which includes a post-concert buffet, for €15. The second concert will take place on Saturday at Pissouri Amphitheatre – make sure you take a cushion and a few cold drinks.

The programme at both concerts will consist of both Achord and the Rhos Orpheus performing their own individual items. The CBB Brass Ensemble will also be on stage. Both choirs will then come together to perform a number of items – one of which will be the rousing Welsh hymn-tune, Calon Lan.

Speaking about the concerts, Edwards said “this is going to be a super evening of varied choral items, some lilting Brass pieces and some joint numbers to round off the concert as one big mixed choir. I’m sure that it is going to be a rather emotional evening as well as a truly fabulous evening of entertainment.”

We Welcome Wales to Cyprus

Live performance by the Rhos Orpheus Male Voice Choir and the Achord choir. May 4. Paradisos Hotel, Lysos. 6pm. €10. Tel: 99-904992

May 5. Pissouri Amphitheatre. 6pm. €10. Tel: 99-904992