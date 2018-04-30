We’ll be jamming on Saturday

The reggae music scene has never really been silent in Cyprus, but lately its sound is being promoted in festivals and performances that will make any kind of music fan sit up and take notice.

The next step in perhaps winning over more fans to the reggae side of life, will come on Saturday at the Rocka Rolla Wizards Bar in Nicosia, when the Roots Crew Sound System will host reggae legend Ras Digby for the second time on the island.

Digby Austin, better known as Ras Digby, was a member of Sir Jessus Sound System, which in the 1970s was one of the most important sound systems of West London. The crew’s strong links with Jamaican producers, such as Blacka Morwell, Dudley ‘Ja Man’ Swaby, Channel One, and even Bob Marley and the Wailers, kept the Sound ahead of the pack with an inexhaustible supply of exclusive dub plates.

In 1974, a stockpile of hot material led to the launch of their own record label, also named also Sir Jessus. After 1981 Ras Digby continued his musical journey, which included radio presenting on Beat FM and RJR Radio, as well as singing and song writing. He continues to travel and promote roots reggae music in his own unique style.

Ras Digby on Roots Crew Sound

Live performance by Ras Digby. May 5. Rocka Rolla Wizards Bar, 7A Xanthis Xenierou Street, Nicosia. 10pm. €8. Tel: 99-913663