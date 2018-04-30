Woman found dead in Paphos apartment

Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman, who was found unconscious in a tourist apartment complex on Sunday, in Kato Pervolia, Paphos.

The woman was found by the apartments’ manager. She was transported to Paphos general hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Paphos CID examined the apartment where the woman was found, as well as her residence. She was a permanent resident of Cyprus.

Preliminary investigations seemed to rule out foul play.

An autopsy on the woman’s body is to be carried out by forensic pathologist Nicolas Charalambous.