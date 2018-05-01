Our View: Syllouris’ suggestions for new House are nonsensical

House president Demetris Syllouris

IT is difficult to know whether House president Demetris Syllouris was being serious about his proposal to locate the new parliament building on the outskirts of Nicosia or had simply used it to trigger some debate and finally force the state to take a decision. The construction of new parliament buildings has been in the pipeline for close to 20 years, the architectural design was chosen after an international competition, but everything was put on hold after antiquities were found on the site on which it was to be built.

The Antiquites Department took over the site, known as the Pasydy hill because the civil servants’ club house stood there until its demolition, and blocked the project. Since then, the legislature’s administration explored other possible options, but without success. One was for the Nicosia municipal theatre, close to current building, to be taken over by the legislature but it seemed the municipality vetoed the idea. Another possibility explored was moving across the road to the location of the old Nicosia general hospital where the new museum will be built, but technocrats decided the area was not big enough for both buildings.

Nicosia mayor, Constantinos Yiorkadjis, outraged by Syllouris’ idea published an article last week arguing that it was unheard of for the legislature building to be outside the boundaries of the capital, which “is the administrative centre of state” and enshrined in the regional Nicosia plan and the area plan. These plans, according to the mayor, had the force of legal documents and he therefore expected the organs of the state to respect them.

It is not just a legal issue, though, to want to have parliament in the capital and not in the centre of some fields, off the motorway outside the city.

Syllouris used two arguments to back his proposal, both of which were weak, bordering on ludicrous. The first relates to easing traffic congestion in the town centre and making it easier for deputies from the other towns to get there. By this logic, parliament should be located in Kophinou, which is at an equal distance between Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca, thus making it easier for the majority of deputies to reach. The other argument was that the extent of the antiquities on the Pasydy hill did not leave enough room for the parliament building.

In his article, Yiorkadjis saw the citing of the antiquities as a pretext. The site on which Nicosia’s new town hall was being built had the same issue with antiquities but after a re-design, “full respect was shown to our cultural heritage,” he said. What he omitted to mention were the huge delays – close to a couple of decades – and extra costs incurred for the project, which has still not been completed.

If the authorities do not want to experience similar delays, there are alternative sites. One area mentioned is that opposite the Pasydy hill, where the Culture Palace was to be built. There is also the site of the old GSP stadium, which has been turned into a free car parking area for civil servants. Both these sites are suitable for the legislature and should persuade Syllouris to forget his bizarre proposal.

  • John Henry

    With Parliament’s only objective being to fleece the public why not just give them all lap tops so they can share their latest schemes with each other via facetime or skype.

  • mongasz

    56 morons voted by imbeciles chief among them this charlatan – do they need a new ”palace” ? not by a long shot, only thing they need is replacement

  • John Mavro

    -”Syllouris’ suggestions for new House are nonsensical”

    The above ranks among other gems such as: ”is the Pope Catholic?” And ”are Cypriot ”politicians” absolutely rotten and corrupt?”

    Of course Syllouris’ suggestions about the new House are nonsensical. Which of course is totally unsurprising to the sensible among us. Since EVERYTHING this first class idiot does or says is NONSENSICAL. And totally irrelevant.

    Remember his ”plans” to impose time keeping by means of a clocking system on the charlatans that pose as ”lawmakers” upon becoming ”house president”? Or to introduce uniforms for all and sundry in the circus that is known as ”parliament”? All very entertainingly hilarious if one ignores the little fact that we are talking about the supreme ”lawmaking” institution of this dysfunctional, failed place.

    Let us evaluate the ”credentials” of this failed dwarf. An extremist, unthinking, mindless peasant who achieved NOTHING in his miserable political ”career”. Known for his malleable approach to ”politics” in this miserable place – from being a staunch DISY member, then leaving in 2004 to climb on the anti-Annan Plan bandwagon, then forming a ”European” party which is anything but and has more in common with the ELAM extremists, before leaving this sinking ship to join that other pseudo super patriot, the expedient Theocharous. And the cherry on the top- despite only attracting around 2,000 votes (his family, associates, koumbari and some fellow parasites) he gets ”elected” to the second highest state position of the banana kingdom a couple of years ago!

    In a civilized, serious country, this certified fool would have been dispatched to the scrapheap of losers and failures a long time ago. But then, this is the banana kingdom. Where mediocrity, failure and moral bankruptcy are REWARDED. As has happened to this thick lowlife. Voted into this position by the gangsters of DISY who should have banned him for life after he literally spat at them in 2004. The sensible among us all know how this abomination known as ”politics” works among these thieves.

    But back to the proposed new building for the ”parliament”. We all know that there is NO need for a new building. The present one is more than adequate – in fact too good – for the absolutely cr*p ”work” it is used for. If they needed more space, the old state theatre, a white elephant in its present use, could have been incorporated into ”parliament”.

    Let us be blunt. This new building is ALL about backhanders, kickbacks and brown envelopes. Of mind boggling proportions given its estimated cost of EUR 150 million which could build a new parliament building for Germany. And this imbecile is merely staking his claim at the trough of the anticipated orgy of handouts to the well known scum. In addition, he must have some very strong financial interest in the proposed location, hence his insistence on moving there. And nothing to do about traffic congestion, convenience etc which are foreign concepts to these lowlifes.

    There is an obvious, cost effective and appropriate solution if they wish to persist for this latest lunacy which the taxpayer is once again guaranteed to be forced to dig deep in our pockets to pay for:

    A huge, permanent circus tent should be erected on that other white elephant and abomination, Eleftheria Square (when completed of course which should be around 2025). And this should be the new parliament.

    After all, we have a huge and ready supply of clowns ready to perform there (they call it ”lawmaking”). It is the perfect setting for the laughs and entertainment provided by these charlatans’ antics to the sensible among us. And in addition, the useless abomination called Eleftheria Square will be put to good use given it is another white elephant in the making.

    At least the sensible among us will not shake our heads in disbelief watching these idiots go about their ”lawmaking” and thinking of the EUR 150 million PLUS which will be thrown down the bottomless pit of corruption and thieving which these fools have become experts in since 1960,

    • Evergreen

      BRAVO.Only you could write this truth.

    • almostbroke

      Yes John – the ‘circus tent ‘suggestion is a great one . They could move the country pitching up in every town and village . For what they do on behalf of the people and the taxpayer who are bankrolling this farce which masquerades as a ‘Parliament ‘ could be held in a ‘phone box ‘ but a ‘circus tent ‘ is a good option . The country was set up for the sole use and benefit of a ‘few ‘ who have milked it for all its worth from the permanent ‘three ring circus ‘ . They are continually trying to come up with ruses and schemes to line their pockets with the taxpayer ‘ponying up ‘ every time . Everytime a ‘sheme ‘ reaches the end of its natural cycle it’s on to the next great ‘pocket liner ‘

  • ZZ

    I’m still not convinced WHY Syllouris’ chosen locations are considered to be nonsensical. There’s no strong arguments points at all in this article. Seems to me that the CM’s arguments are just as nonsensical at best, right along Syllouris and Yiorkadjis.
    I mean say they go and built the new parliament at the old GSP area. Does the CM have an alternative where all those civil servants are going to park from now on?

