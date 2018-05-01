Our View: Syllouris’ suggestions for new House are nonsensical

IT is difficult to know whether House president Demetris Syllouris was being serious about his proposal to locate the new parliament building on the outskirts of Nicosia or had simply used it to trigger some debate and finally force the state to take a decision. The construction of new parliament buildings has been in the pipeline for close to 20 years, the architectural design was chosen after an international competition, but everything was put on hold after antiquities were found on the site on which it was to be built.

The Antiquites Department took over the site, known as the Pasydy hill because the civil servants’ club house stood there until its demolition, and blocked the project. Since then, the legislature’s administration explored other possible options, but without success. One was for the Nicosia municipal theatre, close to current building, to be taken over by the legislature but it seemed the municipality vetoed the idea. Another possibility explored was moving across the road to the location of the old Nicosia general hospital where the new museum will be built, but technocrats decided the area was not big enough for both buildings.

Nicosia mayor, Constantinos Yiorkadjis, outraged by Syllouris’ idea published an article last week arguing that it was unheard of for the legislature building to be outside the boundaries of the capital, which “is the administrative centre of state” and enshrined in the regional Nicosia plan and the area plan. These plans, according to the mayor, had the force of legal documents and he therefore expected the organs of the state to respect them.

It is not just a legal issue, though, to want to have parliament in the capital and not in the centre of some fields, off the motorway outside the city.

Syllouris used two arguments to back his proposal, both of which were weak, bordering on ludicrous. The first relates to easing traffic congestion in the town centre and making it easier for deputies from the other towns to get there. By this logic, parliament should be located in Kophinou, which is at an equal distance between Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca, thus making it easier for the majority of deputies to reach. The other argument was that the extent of the antiquities on the Pasydy hill did not leave enough room for the parliament building.

In his article, Yiorkadjis saw the citing of the antiquities as a pretext. The site on which Nicosia’s new town hall was being built had the same issue with antiquities but after a re-design, “full respect was shown to our cultural heritage,” he said. What he omitted to mention were the huge delays – close to a couple of decades – and extra costs incurred for the project, which has still not been completed.

If the authorities do not want to experience similar delays, there are alternative sites. One area mentioned is that opposite the Pasydy hill, where the Culture Palace was to be built. There is also the site of the old GSP stadium, which has been turned into a free car parking area for civil servants. Both these sites are suitable for the legislature and should persuade Syllouris to forget his bizarre proposal.