Statement by the Greek Turkish Forum

May 1st, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island 10 comments

The Greek Turkish Forum (GTF) began its work in 1998, two years after the incident in the Aegean that brought Greece and Turkey to the brink of a war. With regular contacts even during the most challenging times and with concrete ideas and proposals, the GTF has contributed to a gradual rapprochement between the two countries. In recognition of the importance of the Cyprus issue two Cyprus chapters were set up and remained active.

The Cyprus chapter of the Greek Turkish Forum, welcomes the 30th of April 2018 announcement of the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci who declared his willingness to accept the ‘Guterres framework’ as a comprehensive strategic package for the resumption and conclusion of comprehensive settlement negotiations.  We strongly encourage Mr. Anastasiades to confirm that the Guterres package is a viable basis for negotiations.

We must not lose sight of the fact that a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus remains the single path to social and economic prosperity of the communities on the island, as well as wider regional peace.  The alternatives are unfathomable and fraught with uncertainties.

To this end, the Greek Turkish Forum also welcomes the decision of both leaders to implement the opening of new checkpoint in Derynia and Apliki/Aplik in the coming weeks and months The successful completion of comprehensive negotiations and a sustainable peace require mutual trust, mutual respect, and the spirit of cooperation.

Print Friendly
  • Cyprus

    Good on ya guys .

  • elbmw

    The Cyprob is a bit like a foxtrot; slow, slow, quick. quick, slow which I don’t think positively contributes to a solution. Why don’t they work on it until a solution is hammered out instead of this “all or nothing” scenario that has plagued Cypriot politics every few years?

    Hopefully the framework will provide the solution that would keep all Cypriots safe and allowed to prosper.

    • Cyprus

      Well said

      • elbmw

        A year ago, Cavusoglu had rejected the framework and wanted it amended to suit Turkeys position. I find it incredibly interesting that Akinci has still pressed on, risking his political career and perhaps his life in the process. Personally, I applaud him for that.

  • Caulkhead

    The sticking point will be that Akinci will want the talks time limited and rightly so. If not they will continue to drag on for ever.

    • elbmw

      This “time limited” scenario is responsible for the recurring failure to resolve the Cyprob and any attempt must be given the necessary time to work all the aspects out.

      • Caulkhead

        So 44 years is not long enough? The Good Friday agreement in Northern Ireland only happened because there was a deadline. Without a deadline there is no incentive.

  • TC-Nas

    Swift early pressure is welcome indeed. Tick Tock Mr A (south), before the UN send out their message commending Mr A (north).

    • Dogmeat

      If he has to consult with all the party leaders separately again and Athens it could take a while !

  • Ferdi

    I think these guys have a little problem understanding the statement. Anastasiades has already said he will join the talks so long as they are on the basis of the framework but thats not the same as what Akinci said. And unless Anastasiades says he accepts the framework, there will not be any talks. He will not be allowed to pick and mix the frame work and choose which ever bits he likes and discard the rest.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close