Statement by the Greek Turkish Forum

The Greek Turkish Forum (GTF) began its work in 1998, two years after the incident in the Aegean that brought Greece and Turkey to the brink of a war. With regular contacts even during the most challenging times and with concrete ideas and proposals, the GTF has contributed to a gradual rapprochement between the two countries. In recognition of the importance of the Cyprus issue two Cyprus chapters were set up and remained active.

The Cyprus chapter of the Greek Turkish Forum, welcomes the 30th of April 2018 announcement of the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci who declared his willingness to accept the ‘Guterres framework’ as a comprehensive strategic package for the resumption and conclusion of comprehensive settlement negotiations. We strongly encourage Mr. Anastasiades to confirm that the Guterres package is a viable basis for negotiations.

We must not lose sight of the fact that a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus remains the single path to social and economic prosperity of the communities on the island, as well as wider regional peace. The alternatives are unfathomable and fraught with uncertainties.

To this end, the Greek Turkish Forum also welcomes the decision of both leaders to implement the opening of new checkpoint in Derynia and Apliki/Aplik in the coming weeks and months The successful completion of comprehensive negotiations and a sustainable peace require mutual trust, mutual respect, and the spirit of cooperation.