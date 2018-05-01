Tepak ranks second in Times HE rankings

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) is the second best young University of Europe, while the University of Cyprus is in third place, according to the influential Times Higher Education rankings.

The list includes 50 universities from countries which have joined the EU since 2004. The Estonian University of Tartu is in first place.

The rankings show Tepak ranks first in the ‘Citations’ criterion, which highlights the international impact of the scientific work it produces.

“This position makes us truly proud and commits us to continue excellence in cutting-edge research and the provision of quality education,” rector Andreas Anayiotos commented.

To read more: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/news/best-universities-new-europe-ranking-2018.