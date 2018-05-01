Tepak ranks second in Times HE rankings

May 1st, 2018 School news 2 comments

Tepak ranks second in Times HE rankings

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) is the second best young University of Europe, while the University of Cyprus is in third place, according to the influential Times Higher Education rankings.

The list includes 50 universities from countries which have joined the EU since 2004. The Estonian University of Tartu is in first place.

The rankings show Tepak ranks first in the ‘Citations’ criterion, which highlights the international impact of the scientific work it produces.

“This position makes us truly proud and commits us to continue excellence in cutting-edge research and the provision of quality education,” rector Andreas Anayiotos commented.

To read more: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/news/best-universities-new-europe-ranking-2018.

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    Why do I find this difficult to believe 🙂

  • Disenchanted

    That’s a brilliant achievement, as it’s also the youngest of the two universities in Cyprus. Just goes to show that the university had good academic foundations. Also, that the scandals with buildings etc are in no way indicative of a failing university but more of a few rotten apples on the admin side.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close