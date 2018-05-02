Attempted murder suspect remanded in Paphos

A 40-year-old man was remanded for two days by the Paphos district court on Wednesday in connection with an attempted murder in Moutalos.

Police had been searching for him since last Wednesday after a 47-year-old man was stabbed in the village.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday night in Polys Chrysochous.

So far, 12 statements have been taken and another 18 are expected to be taken soon.

The motive is believed to be personal differences.

After the 47-year-old was stabbed with a knife in the stomach last week, he was taken for treatment to Paphos general hospital.

He told officers on duty that the person which took him to the hospital and abandoned him there was the person that injured him.

The 47-year-old underwent surgery and is still hospitalised, but out of danger. He is watched by guards in the hospital.