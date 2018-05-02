Bases deal ‘devastating’ blow to illegal casinos

British bases (SBA) police in Akrotiri on Wednesday destroyed thousands of euros worth of illegal gambling equipment seized in numerous operations over the past year.

The raids on illegal casinos, which mostly took place in the villages of Trachoni and Ypsonas, have seen the police’s anti-gambling task force seize roulette and black jack tables, computers and numerous other items related to gaming.

The bases said Wednesday’s actions serves as a devastating warning to the illegal gambling community and revealed the scale of the seizures.

“We have a large hangar filled with equipment that we have seized over the past year and in terms of its value, we are talking tens of thousands of euros,” said Akrotiri divisional commander, C/Supt Nigel Avron said.

“One fully equipped roulette table costs about €12,000 and we have multiple tables that have been seized. Also, when you take into account the cost in illegal revenue to the operators when we close a casino, the effect is devastating to them.”

Avron warned others considering undertaking the illegal activity that it would not be tolerated.