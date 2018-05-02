Clarifications sought on Akinci’s new stance on UN framework (Updated)

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday responded to Mustafa Akinci’s call to accept the Guterres framework, saying the Turkish Cypriot leader, and more importantly Turkey needed to first clarify whether they accepted the parameters laid down on security, guarantees and troops.

Akinci on Monday called on Anastasiades to accept as a “strategic package” the framework drawn up by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on July 4, 2017 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, three days before the negotiations collapsed.

In his tweet Akinci said “If the Greek Cypriot side is ready to accept the #Guterres framework as it is, without any alterations, it should say so without delay. In that case, we can announce it as a strategic package agreement… @AnastasiadesCY”

The Greek Cypriot side has been saying, since the talks failed in Crans-Montana last year, that they wanted the framework laid down by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to be the basis for the resumption of negotiations.

Many saw Akinci’s move as a last-ditch overture to Anastasiades as voices have been growing stronger in the north and in Turkey to put a two-state solution on the table. The Turkish foreign minister spoke only last week of a new roadmap outside of UN parameters.

In a written statement following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Anastasiades said if the Turkish side was now accepting the Guterres framework, it was “a positive development”.

The framework talks about a new security mechanism not the continuation of the existing one that involves guarantorship by Greece, Turkey and the UK, and also says the unilateral right of intervention by the guarantors be abolished, and that they should not be the ones to apply and monitor the implementation of their own obligations.

It also talks of troop withdrawal with a drastic reduction from day one of a solution, followed a return to the 1960 level and later for full withdrawal of remaining troops, which should be discussed with the participation of the prime ministers of the three guarantors.

“I make reference to a positive development because it is well known that the reason the talks in Crans-Montana failed were the very opposite positions of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots to the contents of the framework,” said Anastasiades

“If, in spite of statements following the collapse of the talks in Crans-Montana they [Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots] do not insist on the positions they put forward at the Conference on Cyprus in July 2017, then the conditions for the immediate resumption of the dialogue are created, as I have repeatedly requested,” Anastasiades said.

Anastasiades said the Greek Cypriot side in Crans-Montana had submitted, under the framework, comprehensive proposals for each of the provisions that covered all six points laid out by Guterres, which Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side failed to do.

Referring to Guterres’ intention to appoint an adviser to feel out prospects for a resumption of the talks, Anastasiades said he had already given instructions to give a positive response to the UNSG`s proposal.

“Therefore, both Turkey and Mr Akinci are invited to clearly clarify their positions, whether they accept or not the Secretary-General’s parameters in order to avoid misinterpretations or sensationalist statements and to form a clear picture to the Secretary-General if conditions are there that will allow a resumption of the dialogue,” Anastasiades said.

The president did not address the parts of the Guterres framework that concern the Turkish Cypriot side such as the rotating presidency and power-sharing.

Main opposition Akel was first to jump on possibilities being opened up by Akinici’s overture. “

Mr Anastasiades should make creative use of this proposal,” the party said, adding that under the UN chief’s framework the Treaty of Guarantee and intervention rights would be abolished. The party also made it clear that Guterres did not mean for his framework document to be an agreement in itself but to be used as a basis for negotiations.

“If Mr Anastasiades does not make creative use of the proposal, then he will perpetuate the deadlock and the responsibilities will weigh on our side,” Akel said.

“Until today, Mr Anastasiades said he accepted the Guterres framework, but the other side does not accept it. Now that the other side says they accept it without terms and conditions, Mr Anastasiades is called upon to take on his responsibilities.”

Hard-line Diko said the only reason the Turkish side was now willing to accept the framework now was because it served Turkish objectives and through Akinci, Ankara was seeking formal acceptance of it from the Greek Cypriot side.

The party called it a “dangerous retreat” by Anastasiades. It meant the rotating presidency and power sharing provisions, and “an unspecified” territorial adjustment concerning Morphou.

“It is proposed the guarantees be continued in a different form, and that only the unilateral right of the guarantee is characterised as unsustainable,” Diko said.

“There is no reference to the Turkish army’s final departure and the matter is referred to the prime ministers of the three guarantor powers,” it added.

Greens leader Giorgos Perdikis, who met Anastasiades on Wednesday as part of the president’s separate briefings with party leaders, said the latter told him that if there was goodwill on the part of the Turkish side, he was ready to resume talks.

“Our position is different,” Perdikis said.

Perdikis said he was wary that Akinci’s overture was an attempt at sneaking in an interim agreement on the Cyprus issue, something he said had been rejected by the National Council.

“We are talking about resuming negotiations and not signing an interim agreement. There are two separate things and it is good to make this distinction,” he said.

Meanwhile, bicommunal groups, NGOs and unions welcomed Akinci’s proposal and called on both leaders to return to the table.