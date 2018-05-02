Clarifications sought on Akinci’s new stance on UN framework (Updated)

May 2nd, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 94 comments

Clarifications sought on Akinci’s new stance on UN framework (Updated)

President Nicos Anastasiades: 'both Turkey and Mr Akinci are invited to clearly clarify their positions'

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday responded to Mustafa Akinci’s call to accept the Guterres framework, saying the Turkish Cypriot leader, and more importantly Turkey needed to first clarify whether they accepted the parameters laid down on security, guarantees and troops.

Akinci on Monday called on Anastasiades to accept as a “strategic package” the framework drawn up by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on July 4, 2017 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, three days before the negotiations collapsed.

In his tweet Akinci said “If the Greek Cypriot side is ready to accept the #Guterres framework as it is, without any alterations, it should say so without delay. In that case, we can announce it as a strategic package agreement… @AnastasiadesCY

The Greek Cypriot side has been saying, since the talks failed in Crans-Montana last year, that they wanted the framework laid down by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to be the basis for the resumption of negotiations.

Many saw Akinci’s move as a last-ditch overture to Anastasiades as voices have been growing stronger in the north and in Turkey to put a two-state solution on the table. The Turkish foreign minister spoke only last week of a new roadmap outside of UN parameters.

In a written statement following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Anastasiades said if the Turkish side was now accepting the Guterres framework, it was “a positive development”.

The framework talks about a new security mechanism not the continuation of the existing one that involves guarantorship by Greece, Turkey and the UK, and also says the unilateral right of intervention by the guarantors be abolished, and that they should not be the ones to apply and monitor the implementation of their own obligations.

It also talks of troop withdrawal with a drastic reduction from day one of a solution, followed a return to the 1960 level and later for full withdrawal of remaining troops, which should be discussed with the participation of the prime ministers of the three guarantors.

“I make reference to a positive development because it is well known that the reason the talks in Crans-Montana failed were the very opposite positions of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots to the contents of the framework,” said Anastasiades

“If, in spite of statements following the collapse of the talks in Crans-Montana they [Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots] do not insist on the positions they put forward at the Conference on Cyprus in July 2017, then the conditions for the immediate resumption of the dialogue are created, as I have repeatedly requested,” Anastasiades said.

Anastasiades said the Greek Cypriot side in Crans-Montana had submitted, under the framework, comprehensive proposals for each of the provisions that covered all six points laid out by Guterres, which Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side failed to do.

Referring to Guterres’ intention to appoint an adviser to feel out prospects for a resumption of the talks, Anastasiades said he had already given instructions to give a positive response to the UNSG`s proposal.
“Therefore, both Turkey and Mr Akinci are invited to clearly clarify their positions, whether they accept or not the Secretary-General’s parameters in order to avoid misinterpretations or sensationalist statements and to form a clear picture  to the Secretary-General if conditions are there that will allow a resumption of the dialogue,” Anastasiades said.

The president did not address the parts of the Guterres framework that concern the Turkish Cypriot side such as the rotating presidency and power-sharing.

Main opposition Akel was first to jump on possibilities being opened up by Akinici’s overture. “

Mr Anastasiades should make creative use of this proposal,” the party said, adding that under the UN chief’s framework the Treaty of Guarantee and intervention rights would be abolished. The party also made it clear that Guterres did not mean for his framework document to be an agreement in itself but to be used as a basis for negotiations.

“If Mr Anastasiades does not make creative use of the proposal, then he will perpetuate the deadlock and the responsibilities will weigh on our side,” Akel said.
“Until today, Mr Anastasiades said he accepted the Guterres framework, but the other side does not accept it. Now that the other side says they accept it without terms and conditions, Mr Anastasiades is called upon to take on his responsibilities.”

Hard-line Diko said the only reason the Turkish side was now willing to accept the framework now was because it served Turkish objectives and through Akinci, Ankara was seeking formal acceptance of it from the Greek Cypriot side.

The party called it a “dangerous retreat” by Anastasiades. It meant the rotating presidency and power sharing provisions, and “an unspecified” territorial adjustment concerning Morphou.
“It is proposed the guarantees be continued in a different form, and that only the unilateral right of the guarantee is characterised as unsustainable,” Diko said.

“There is no reference to the Turkish army’s final departure and the matter is referred to the prime ministers of the three guarantor powers,” it added.

Greens leader Giorgos Perdikis, who met Anastasiades on Wednesday as part of the president’s separate briefings with party leaders, said the latter told him that if there was goodwill on the part of the Turkish side, he was ready to resume talks.

“Our position is different,” Perdikis said.

Perdikis said he was wary that Akinci’s overture was an attempt at sneaking in an interim agreement on the Cyprus issue, something he said had been rejected by the National Council.

“We are talking about resuming negotiations and not signing an interim agreement. There are two separate things and it is good to make this distinction,” he said.

Meanwhile, bicommunal groups, NGOs and unions welcomed Akinci’s proposal and called on both leaders to return to the table.

 

 

 

 

Print Friendly
  • E.K.

    And….Keo Leo Theo has been banned again !

    • HighTide

      Will reappear as Neo.

  • HighTide

    There are several paragraphs in Guterres framework that leave plenty of room for clarification and negotiation. Why the parties should now see eye to eye must not only be Guterres’ secret.

  • Gold51

    Erdogan didn’t get in early enough this time as he did with Annan.
    Turkeys forign minister illegally entered Cyprus bringing Akinci his instruction direct from Erdogan.
    Akinci needs time to digest Erdogan nonsense and how to avoid making a twit of himself…. again.
    Akinci should give a copy of Erdogans instructions to Nick, only fare Nick should see what nonsence he’s up against this time from dictator Erdogans and what new embarrassing demands..

    • HighTide

      Had another bad dream last night?

      • Bob

        I know it wasn’t wet

      • Gold51

        What moronic comments as usual from High Tide.

        • HighTide

          Your silly suggestions as to how negotiations for the Cyprob work is moronic enough.

  • athessalonian

    Mr. Ananstasiades’ insistence on clarification(s) pertaining to the “guarantees” aspect at this particular point in time is both premature as well as preconditional. The right of intervention only becomes important if the events of 1963-1974 are anticipated to reoccur. An extremely unlikely scenario. As such, I believe that prioritizing it is counterproductive as well as nonconductive to the process. Assuming that all other issues are workable and can be agreed upon, this particular one can be phased out after a defined period of time. A time where mutual trust can be established and demonstrated.

    • E.K.

      Its standard from Nicos its an easy way of getting around the decision made by Akinci to put the ball in his court. The last 2 sentences of your post is what I have been saying all along you gotta give it some time to make it work.

      • athessalonian

        I am delighted in seeing our congruence.

        • E.K.

          There are many more on this beautiful Island of ours who agree with whats being said but can never be heard and the others who have peaky blinders over the eyes are the ones constantly causing our dividing borders

      • Bob

        How long my friend ? Which century

        • E.K.

          That is up to the south re gumbare if there is peace why not tomorrow

          • Bob

            You define peace when you take more. Everyone else define it otherwise.. more of others property keeps turkey peaceful. It is a fact

            • E.K.

              We both have done enough of taking and the lifes that have been lost on both fronts should be enough but we both greedy and always have been the motherlands dont help either.But again I state we do need a timeline of protection till its all clear then yes please get rid of troops but you gotta understand the Tcs point Bob

              • Bob

                Tc would not fix a time and date for troops complete removal. Also intervention must also be timeline. Open ended date is not defined in Montana

    • Bob

      Defined period of time for Turks are 1000 years ! Wake up. Is invasion unlikely? Really Mr Thessaloniki…. and as you say is unlikely why does it need to exist to hold another gun to my head. You keep reading books child.

      • athessalonian

        Sorry you feel that way Bob…

    • Hristos Koumasta

      Thesaloniki is better to clarify from the bigining becuse is not only the Tc cypriots that ar tyred of this shit! Even we GC ar! And about greek opinions we had in 1947-1974 and 2008 when you fuk upp cyprus economy so thank you for the help!

  • John Henry

    duck…the boomerang is coming around again…and…duck…the boomerang is coming around again…and…duck…

    • ROC..

      I supose if we did not have clowns on CM, it would be boring, you win top prize

  • Frustrated

    What we’re witnessing is yet more of the same and we shouldn’t be surprised as Anastasiades is an accursed lawyer whose focus will always be on semantics. We’ve had enough experience with lawyer presidents before: Kyprianou, Clerides, Papadopoulos and now him.

    They’re a collective blot on the landscape and should be barred from sitting on the presidential throne.

    • ROC..

      Look the crux of any sucessfull talks are on the basis guarantorships by Greece, Turkey and the UK. It also says the unilateral
      right of intervention by the guarantors should be abolished as it been put, if these cannot be met then whats the point, its exactly what Anastasiades has said.

      • E.K.

        Decent comment ROC maybe teach a bit to Mr Leo the Theo. I for one dont think the guarantors will leave or the British would of left long ago so Turkey will fight to keep it as well I also dont think us Tcs want them to leave we are still having doubts about our safety. I hope we can be united but Nicos needs to smarten up a bit. We need a trial period to gain a bit of trust and yes I want the troops out but only at a time we feel safe to be ONE !

        • Frustrated

          Exactly.

        • Veritas

          I think your last sentence embraces one of the key elements to solve the Cyprob. Hopefully our President, Mr Anastasiades is politicly brave enough to recognise this.

          • E.K.

            Here is the problem he is not brave enough because he is gonna lose out too much money from his passport adventures if and I mean a big if that there is a United Cyprus he wouldnt be able to dilly dally the whole country.
            Akinci is actually taking a risk here when we all know us Tcs want the protection from the Turks.

            • dove

              Protection from whom?

              • E.K.

                Gimme an hour and I will go the graves of my family members and ask from whom..Or I will open the book on the Cyprus problems and have a look at the pictures that my father is in at the age of 16 being held by the Eoka

                • dove

                  If anyone needs protection is Greek Cyprus from the barbarian turks who have a history of cutting heads off innocents and stealing.
                  Look at your idiot leader erdogan, always threatening and bullying.
                  The Greek Cypriots are civilized, unlike the barbarian turks.

                  • E.K.

                    The turks you are talking about is not us Cypriots I couldnt give 2 s**ts about Erdogan I care about Cyprus and its people

                    • dove

                      So according to your post, it’s Eoka from whom you need protection?

                    • E.K.

                      Dove you have a party in your government that still wishes to have the hellenic hold on the Island do I need to say more

            • Bob

              Is it violent where you come from?

              • E.K.

                Was it violent where you came from re Bob ?

                • dove

                  You’re the one that wants 35,000 turk troops to protect you.

                  • E.K.

                    Well your people were the ones who brought them here to protect us.
                    Along with the OXI in 2004, where if it were a yes your GC army would be more then ours turks on this day

                    • dove

                      Why are they still here today?

                    • E.K.

                      Ask Nicos and Fatboy slim from greece

                    • dove

                      Why don’t you ask erdogan instead? It’s his army

                    • Erdogan hassan

                      What is your problem with Erdogan?
                      This is a Cyprus issue,

                    • dove

                      And whose 35,000 troops are those looming over us?

                    • Erdogan hassan

                      Do you usually Answer a Question with a Question?
                      35000 Turkish Troops has nothing to do with Erdogan,
                      And actually I think its 40k plus….And?

                    • dove

                      Nothing to do with erdogan?
                      It’s his decision to leave them there.

                    • Erdogan hassan

                      I think you are Mistaken,
                      The policy of Turkey towards North Cyprus has never changed Pre an Post Erdogans time,
                      You may dislike Turks but that’s something you need to deal with,

                    • dove

                      Typical no-answer post.
                      Who is the head of turkey?
                      Who decides whether the troops stay or go?
                      The idiot erdogan

                    • E.K.

                      Whether its Erdogan or the past presidents Turkey has never changed its policies towards the TRNC

                    • Bob

                      Please explain why you need protection in 2018?

                      Who needs protection Erdogoat😂

                    • E.K.

                      Come one Bob you are smarter then that have dont play peaky blinders with me re.
                      How many times have our people crossed over and got attacked or our cars attacked..Have you ever heard of a GC coming over here to the North and been abused or hurt or had tires slashed

                    • Guest

                      Is there a particular reason they do that?

      • Frustrated

        All points should be up for negotiation and not used as preconditions.

        • ROC..

          Whats the point, if Turkey has no intension of removing the guareantorship then thier is not point, why waste the time, they need to say YES or No,

          • E.K.

            Will England remove the bases ? No chance in hell, they now have more issues with Russia then before hence why they have had the bases here for years and years

            • Bob

              Would you be happy to move them to the north?

              • E.K.

                No we have enough bases here thank you very much

        • Bob

          Also let’s not forget the free Tc holiday houses for Gc in south for negotiation too

          • E.K.

            You mean the big holiday house of the Larnaca airport that is bringing in Millions of Euros a year to your government to pay off your IMF and loan to the EU at the cost of a Turkish title deed

            • Bob

              That too

            • Bob

              We are going to negotiate everything my friend from the beginning

              • E.K.

                I have hope but being realistic at the same time Nicos can not do anything here until he speaks and has an all out buffet with Kotzias

                • Bob

                  Let’s stop feeding him

                  • E.K.

                    hahaha

    • Bob

      thid is another Turkish trick. Lol. What should happen is instead of placing commas and semi colons replace them with a full colon right up Acinci assss. Or is it too late for that!

      • E.K.

        I think its your head thats far up the Enosis asses dreamland the due date passed for that after 74 but you are still so far up in it you can not see the light get a grip of that neck of yours and pull it out

        • Bob

          Are you taking to me?

          • E.K.

            NO NO not you sorry ı will fix that

  • James Saunders

    They should take a leaf out of the recent Korean talks – hopefully within few years we see 2 countries unite not just Korea.

    • E.K.

      You cant take a leaf out of Korean talks because for one they speak the same dialect and also have the same religous beliefs for them its a no brainer but for our Cypriots it is a lot different James we cant even agree on the Hellim never mind joining borders

      • Bob

        Haloumi re

        • E.K.

          Get outta here re Hellim Haloumi

  • A is B

    Two states, nothing else will work.

    • Theo

      You immigrants should keep your snouts out of this, you imperialistic brutes have caused enough damage here.

      • E.K.

        Keo,Leo,Theo whatever it is your last sentence is true..
        Imperialistic brutes meaning your Enosis dream that has caused enough damage here

        • Theo

          You are clueless, stop posting your ignorant posts, as truth.

          • E.K.

            Clueless was a good movie maybe dress yourself up and join in the sequel your nonsense would do good on the comedy end of it

            • Theo

              My nonsense, my “nonsense” is easily verifiable, go check before insulting me.

              • E.K.

                The only check or check up needed is your head this is advice not an insult !

                • Theo

                  Go play with the traffic.

                  • E.K.

                    I would but currently there is a traffic jam in your head so we can not move forward in this convo go have a Keo Leo and enjoy the lovely day

                    • Theo

                      More insults from you. Foxtrot Oscar you racist troll.

              • Frustrated

                If you’re insulted it’s because you deserve to be.

            • ROC..

              so was midnight express NOT

    • ROC..

      Then go for it, your choice is stay as you are, or become a province, nothing is stopping you doing that, you wont get recogntion if that what you except us to give you

    • Bob

      I know you think like this because you have not passed the letter B. 😀

  • Martin Standage

    The last two lines of this report are the most important for the T.C. side so either everyone fully accepts the proposal as it stands with all provisions or they don’t!It seems as if whichever one does not will get the blame!As Michalis Papapetrou said today, now is the time for both leaders to show that they are true leaders and not just scheming, wily politicians!

  • Ff

    damn Guterres, you should have done only one framework, cypriots get confused

    • Theo

      It’s the Turks that have a variety of frameworks, they like to pick and mix when they thieve.

  • MrH

    The Clarifications Mr Anastasiades is that Akinci has once again thrown the ball into your court and you are once again cornered and will once again reject this framework when it comes to the crunch of another Crans Montana scenario. Let the Pendulum swing! What a waste of time, money and energy!

    • Theo

      Why don’t you read the article before posting?

      • MrH

        I did, and it’s interesting how it says that we failed to adhere to the framework, when clearly it was Anastasiades whom walked away when he hit a brick wall when the real negotiating was about to commence. Akinci literally gave the Greek Cypriot side almost everything they had asked for, when in reality it should have been a 50/50 agreement, a compromise. Unfortunately with this framework, both sides will, and can never get everything that they wish for. Hence, why a Federation in Cyprus will never work – Both sides have deep-rooted lines where the Greek Cypriots will never accept guarantees, while the Turkish Cypriots will never accept anything that falls short of two autonomous and self-governing Confederal states under a LOOSE Federal, and symbolic, government. Roll on another failure.

        • Theo

          Akinci?
          Was he there?
          News to me if he was.

          • Dogmeat

            Kotzias was probably standing in front of him

      • Frustrated

        Why don’t you butt out instead of being an obnoxious git.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close