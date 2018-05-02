Discarded cigarette butt likely cause of fire

May 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Discarded cigarette butt likely cause of fire

A total of 32 donums of agricultural land and 25 olive trees were burnt by a fire believed to have been caused by a cigarette butt thrown by a passing car near the Kalo Horio roundabout in Larnaca, police said on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at around 11 am in a field located near the Kalo Horio roundabout, which was put out by the fire service and crews of the forestry department a couple of hours later.

The fire burned around 32 donums of barley crops and 25 olive trees. The land is owned by a man from Psevdas and the damage is estimated at around €3,500.

Following preliminary investigations police said that the fire was possibly caused by a cigarette butt thrown by a passing car.

Print Friendly
  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    The Cypriots, both in the south and the north, are not much beyond troglodytes when it comes to the environment – carelessness & selfishness are the only concepts that drive them. They don’t know the beauty they have with this island, and yet, environmental education is virtually non-existent thanks to the troglodytic governments.

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    Police should clamp down on these cigarette smoking cars

  • JS Gost

    Silly season has started already….. same retards, same antics, same results. We can only hope no more firefighters will die due to stupidity.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close