Discarded cigarette butt likely cause of fire

A total of 32 donums of agricultural land and 25 olive trees were burnt by a fire believed to have been caused by a cigarette butt thrown by a passing car near the Kalo Horio roundabout in Larnaca, police said on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at around 11 am in a field located near the Kalo Horio roundabout, which was put out by the fire service and crews of the forestry department a couple of hours later.

The fire burned around 32 donums of barley crops and 25 olive trees. The land is owned by a man from Psevdas and the damage is estimated at around €3,500.

Following preliminary investigations police said that the fire was possibly caused by a cigarette butt thrown by a passing car.