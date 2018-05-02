EU to act against countries flouting values, rule of law

May 2nd, 2018 Europe, World 8 comments

Britain's departure from the bloc will leave big holes in the budget

The European Union will cut funds for member states undermining the rule of law and risking to compromise spending of EU taxpayers’ money, the bloc’s executive said on Wednesday in its joint budget proposal for 2021-27.

The plan comes in response to the eurosceptic, populist rulers in Poland and Hungary where governments have put pressure on critical media and non-governmental groups, promoted harsh anti-immigration rhetoric and introduced changes to the judiciary that critics say go against democratic standards.

How the bloc deals with some of its own governments flouting liberal values and the rule of law has emerged as a key challenge to the future of the EU, which has already been tarnished by Brexit.

Britain’s departure will also leave a big hole in the bloc’s next, long-term budget and the European Commission’s Wednesday proposal will now be discussed by all the remaining 27 EU states and the European Parliament.

“Only an independent judiciary that upholds the rule of law and legal certainty in all member states can ultimately guarantee that money from the EU budget is sufficiently protected,” the Commission said.

It proposed new tools to “suspend, reduce or restrict access to EU funding” to capitals deemed unable to ensure proper spending of handouts from the bloc because of deficiencies in the rule of law.

Beyond the post-communist eastern members, the EU’s long economic downturn after 2008 and a migration crisis that followed in recent years have given rise to euroscepticism and populism from France to Austria to the Netherlands.

While Poland is the only EU state ever to be formally put under a punitive procedure by the bloc for subduing courts and judges to more direct government control, the Commission highlighted strong courts were key in ensuring fair tenders, fighting corruption and effective appeal mechanisms.

The Commission also said it would set aside money for a new programme designed specifically to promote “open, democratic, inclusive and creative societies… by putting forward European values, cultural and linguistic diversity and heritage.”

  • John Henry

    The EU; a well intended mishap…

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    ” flouting liberal values and the rule of law has emerged as a key challenge to the future of the EU ”
    destroying the role of the family by promoting feminism and homosexualty,multi, binary or a-sexualty, destroying the culture and social fabric of autochthonous peoples, banks and corporations taking precedence over people and finally Chrislam. This is Eu liberalism

  • Banjo

    The EU insist on an independent judiciary in every member state …… just as long as they do as told by the EU.
    So an independent judiciary, but not.

    • NuffSaid

      B*ll*cks

      • Banjo

        You really don’t like it when the failings of your beloved EU are pointed out , do you.

        This article explains how the ‘ independent ‘ judiciary of every member must uphold what the EU deem to liberal values and the rule of law , rather than their own governments view of them.

        Why do t you read the article.

        • NuffSaid

          This shows your extremely limited understanding of the EU and what is meant by liberal values a bit like one of your fello posters who seems to think it promotes feminism and homosexuality. For a fully functioning judiciary to uphold the law it must be free of government interference, just how it is in the uk. Regardless of what government is elected into parliament it cannot and should never interfere with the judiciary in any state, this ensures liberal values and the rule of law are upheld.

          • Banjo

            A judiciary upholds the law , a government makes the law. It’s the second part that is the issue here. The EU don’t want its member governments making law .

  • Gold51

    They have a nerve.The money they throw at non EU members is staggering. All they think of is money, how to waste it and who to punish, depending that is…. which member state..

