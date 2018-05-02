Frederick’s hosts skin cancer public awareness event

The Frederick University School of Health Sciences is holding a public event entitled ‘Melanoma and Skin Cancer: The Value of Prevention and Early Diagnosis’ on Friday, May 4.

The event is under the patronage of the Pancyprian Medical Association.

The aim of the event is to raise awareness and to inform the public about the importance of preventing and early diagnosis of melanoma and skin cancer in general.

Skin cancer is among the 10 most common cancers in European populations. Melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer, affects almost equally men and women. Compared to other cancers, melanoma occurs more in young people and middle-aged people and is responsible for 78 per cent of deaths from all skin cancers worldwide. Scientists attribute the increase in the number of cases to changes in the behavior of people towards the sun, such as holidays in sunny countries, sunbathing to tan the skin, habits that came to life during the 20th century.

Preventive testing for both melanoma and other skin cancers and their early diagnosis is particularly important in reducing the incidence of melanoma and related deaths. Most importantly, the diagnosis in the early stages of skin cancers and precancerous skin lesions is easy to do with a simple clinical examination and can actually lead to a reduction in morbidity and mortality.

During the event, specialists will inform the public about the diagnosis, newer developments in therapy, and highlight the value of prevention for melanoma and skin cancer in general.

A free clinical examination of the skin by the attending specialists will be offered for those who want it. Along with the event will be an exhibition of works by Voula Kokkinou entitled “Art Against Melanoma”, inspired by Georgia Koulermou’s book “Clinical Differential Diagnosis of Skin Melanoma”.

‘Melanoma and Skin Cancer: The Value of Prevention and Early Diagnosis’, Friday, May 4 at 3pm in the Tassos Papadopoulos hall of Frederick University in Nicosia, (Giannis Frederikou 7, Pallouriotissa, New Building, 1st floor).