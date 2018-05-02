GPS Juniors focuses on teaching football to 4 and 5-year-olds

GPS SEE / Valencia CF Cyprus football academy is gearing up to introduce at the start of the new 2018/2019 season, the ‘GPS Juniors’ training programme, which focuses on teaching football to boys and girls aged 4 and 5.

The football academy which is based at the Keravnos athletic centre in Strovolos, Nicosia has already begun registration for the upcoming 2018/2019 football season, with training set to begin in early September 2018. The youngest age eligible to participate at the academy from the new season are children born in 2014.

The ‘GPS Juniors’ program, which GPS / Valencia will introduce, is built for children born in 2014 and 2013. The youngest age group training is scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between 16:10 and 17:10.

Parents can opt for their children to attend all three training sessions, or less, depending on the availability of the child. Experts recommend two practices a week as a sufficient number for this age.

The ‘GPS Juniors’ programme is designed specifically by GPS in the United States, for the particular needs of this pre-school age.

The academy training takes place at the modern facilities of the Kostas Papaellinas sports centre in Strovolos, in football fields equipped with FIFA Star-2 Astroturf turf, in a ‘family friendly’ area with plenty of parking space.

Under the guidance of Cyprus football legends Marinos Satsias and Stelios Okkarides, the GPS / Valencia coaches are all holders of UEFA license coaching diplomas, all speak good English and follow strict training on safeguarding, which are guidelines for the proper behaviour towards minors. All coaches must also present a clean criminal record.

The complete training schedule for the new season is posted on facebook.com/gps.valencia.cyprus, while information is also available by phone at 7000 8815.