Humanitarian aid to enclaved resumes on Thursday

The UN will resume the delivery of humanitarian aid to Maronites and Greek Cypriots living in the north on Thursday.

It will be the first delivery in nearly seven months after the government refused to pay the ‘duty’ imposed by authorities in the north last October on all goods sent to the communities living there. Only medical supplies were exempt.

According to Humanitarian Affairs Commissioner Photis Photiou, Unficyp will collect the humanitarian aid sent to Greek Cypriots in villages of the Karpasia peninsula from the state warehouse on Thursday and will do the same on Friday for the Maronite villages in the north.

Unficyp, Photiou said, had informed the government last week that authorities in the north had given their permission for the delivery of aid without imposing any duty.

“We have received reassurances that the occupation regime will not impose any duty and we expect from Unficyp to ensure the procedure based on what has been agreed,” Photiou said.

Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’, Kudret Ozersay, had announced in March that the duty would be lifted.

The weekly deliveries of basic items – drinking water, foodstuff, petrol, medicines – cover the household needs of around 340 people living in the Karpasia peninsula and the Maronite villages of Kormakitis and Karpashia. Since last October, the UN has only been delivering medical supplies.