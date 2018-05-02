Kotzias says Turkey trying to control Cyprus’s energy resources

May 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 6 comments

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias has slammed Turkey for what he described as trying to control energy resources in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In an interview with Greece’s Skai, he said Ankara’s purchase of new vessels for possible hydrocarbons exploration was a serious issue.

Kotzias, who said it would be in Cyprus this week, was asked about Turkey’s intentions in the region and said the energy issue had “whetted its appetite and this appetite must be cut off”.

Turkey is bothered by the existence of hydrocarbon deposits in Cyprus’ EEZ because they are not under its control. He added that if Turkey was planning any “hot episodes”, in the region, that it would think again because there would be “situations that would not encourage that”.

Asked to elaborate, the Greek foreign minister said: “I do not mean anything. Time will tell.” But he added that Greece and the Greek Cypriot side were already preparing for the possibility.

“Turkey has never caused an episode without using the opportunity to invoke the law or international law as it greatly measures the costs and gains of such moves,” Kotzias said.

“Athens should leave no room for that kind of possibility. I do not believe that Turkey and its leadership are so completely unreasonable.”

He said they may say one thing or another but also count the possible cost of actions, he added.

  • A is B

    And the Greeks and Russians aren’t.

    • Theo

      Aren’t what?

  • MrH

    A bit like Greece with the Coup on the 15th July 1974 which completely destroyed the Cyprus Partnership and threw away the original 1960 constitution! Stop preaching and look at your own failures of vehemently keeping the Turkish Cypriots isolated, while at the same time portraying that you care about your so called compatriots and want the Turkish Cypriots to trust you!

    • Gold51

      What a statement.?
      What would you have prefered, all our war betwean Turkey and Greece so you (minority) can have your own little domain.?
      The 1960 constitution has not been thrown away.
      Had some minor alteration for the Republic to run smoothly, less red tape.
      Erdogan is constantly changing Turkeys constitution coupled with many coups in the past and a stodgy recent one without any outside interferance.

      • genauer

        When did Erdogan change the Turkish Constitution the last time before the presidential referendum?

    • Theo

      The “Partnership” is/was illegal, upgrading an illegal Turk minority to “partnership” level is not only illegal but, immoral.
      Can you see the Turks giving the Kurds for instance, an equal share in power, no, I didn’t think you did.

