Kotzias says Turkey trying to control Cyprus’s energy resources

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias has slammed Turkey for what he described as trying to control energy resources in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In an interview with Greece’s Skai, he said Ankara’s purchase of new vessels for possible hydrocarbons exploration was a serious issue.

Kotzias, who said it would be in Cyprus this week, was asked about Turkey’s intentions in the region and said the energy issue had “whetted its appetite and this appetite must be cut off”.

Turkey is bothered by the existence of hydrocarbon deposits in Cyprus’ EEZ because they are not under its control. He added that if Turkey was planning any “hot episodes”, in the region, that it would think again because there would be “situations that would not encourage that”.

Asked to elaborate, the Greek foreign minister said: “I do not mean anything. Time will tell.” But he added that Greece and the Greek Cypriot side were already preparing for the possibility.

“Turkey has never caused an episode without using the opportunity to invoke the law or international law as it greatly measures the costs and gains of such moves,” Kotzias said.

“Athens should leave no room for that kind of possibility. I do not believe that Turkey and its leadership are so completely unreasonable.”

He said they may say one thing or another but also count the possible cost of actions, he added.