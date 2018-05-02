May comes bearing art in many forms

May is finally here and the art scene on the island is beginning to bloom in more ways than one. Apart from a painting exhibition starting today in Nicosia, an art auction is also on the cards for everyone who wants to brighten up their home with a piece of art on Thursday in Limassol while, on the same day, the capital will offer the chance to get up close and personal with photographer Kyriakos Christodoulides.

The solo painting exhibition entitled Black and White, and Coloured Conversions by Christos Christou at Apocalypse Gallery in Nicosia, will bring the artist – who now lives in Paris – back home to show his new collection. These latest paintings can be characterised by their monochrome appearance with minimal use of colours, where shadows and shading play a big part. This controlled shading process, which bring geometric shapes to the canvas, show that Christou has complete control of his creations during the process of their creation so that the different parts of the faces he draws pin-point the features he wants the viewer to focus on.

The pieces in this collection reflect some of the artistic mannerisms used in Byzantine art, for example, the serious style of the paintings and the linear lines used to create the controlled features in the faces. All these works of art are accompanied by a red stamp with the artist’s signature on it and are created in black and white acrylics on special paper.

Art lovers who would like to gaze upon artworks by Cypriot, Greek and international artists, while also having the chance to take a few pieces home will be thrilled to find out that the Collection Gallery in Limassol will be auctioning off a number on Thursday from 7.30pm.

The eighth edition of the fine art auction will give the chance to take home contemporary and traditional authentic works of art. A number of these pieces are by masters and well-known established artists such as, Stass, Metaxas, Votsis, Glyn Hughes, Papanelopoulos, Fassianos, Ghikas, Ladommatos, Economou and many others.

But you don’t have to leave it all to the last minute to see what is in store, you can go to the gallery and check out what the hammer will go down on or you can view the online catalogue at thecollectiongallery.eu/auctions.

The gallery will be open from 10am until 6.30pm for viewing.

The art scene just keeps getting better and better in Nicosia and the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation will host a Meet the Artist event on Thursday with photographer Kyriakos Christodoulides at 7.30pm, who will give a guided tour of his exhibition entitled In a Moment at the centre. The exhibition showcases 27 photographs taken during a whole year of events that ran at the centre. These 27 snapshots show an infinity of emotions in one exhibition and also trace the photographer’s own journey during this year to craft his own identity while engaging closely with exhibitions, tours and child animators by way of arts and specific techniques. He had the chance to capture reactions to events, and frame them in digital form to share these special moments.

Black and White, and Coloured Conversions

Solo painting exhibition by Christos Christou. Opens May 2 at 8pm until May 12. Apocalypse Gallery, 30 Chytron Street, Nicosia. Monday- Friday: 10.30am-1pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-766655

Art Auction

Eighth auction of unique artwork by Greek, Cypriot and international artists. May 3. The Collection Gallery, Limassol. 7.30pm. Tel: 99-291135

Meet the Artist

Tour of the photography exhibition with Kyriakos Christodoulides. May 3. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-128157