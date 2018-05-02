More dust expected, temperatures fluctuating

May 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

More dust expected, temperatures fluctuating

Dust levels in the atmosphere were slightly up on Wednesday and are expected to worsen by Friday, the met office said.

On Wednesday the weather is expected to remain sunny with some clouds by afternoon with isolated showers in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will rise to 33C inland, around 30C to the west and north coasts, 28C on the southern and eastern coasts and 22C in the mountains.
On Wednesday night temperatures will drop to 19C inland, around 20 on the coast and at 16C in the mountains.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday the weather will be mostly sunny, but with higher cloud coverage, increased dust and isolated showers in the afternoon, especially in the mountains.

Temperatures will gradually increase slightly on Thursday and Friday and fall again on Saturday.

Print Friendly
  • Anna Shakalis

    Omg! Not more dust!! Sick of it! Wish the jet stream would sort itself out!

    • A is B

      It could be worse, at least here we are warm and fairly safe. Always look on the bright side of life.

      • SuzieQ

        That could be a title for a song!

        • A is B

          It could. It could be sung whilst hanging about………….

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close