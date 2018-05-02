Old Nicosia to Limassol highway closed

The old Nicosia to Limassol motorway has been closed in both directions near Governor’s Beach after barrels containing chemicals fell off a truck, police said.
Police urged drivers to comply with officers’ directions and be especially cautious.
