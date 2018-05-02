Probe into ambulance who allegedly refused to transport woman

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday he has asked for a second report into the death of a 33-year-old woman who was allegedly denied the use of a state ambulance to the Paphos general hospital earlier in the week, but added that it appeared there was no wrongdoing.

The minister said on Tuesday he had asked for a report of events following claims that an ambulance crew refused on Monday to transport a 33-year-old woman, who had been found passed out in a Paphos apartment, because her pants were soiled.

A private ambulance was then called in to transfer the woman to the town’s general hospital, where, upon arrival, she was pronounced dead. Her death was reportedly due to the bleeding of oesophageal varices.

Ioannou said on Wednesday that he was not satisfied by the report that he received and has asked for a second one, asking for further explanations on a number of points.

“At a first glance, there seems to be no wrongdoing,” Ioannou said, but called for patience until the process was completed.

Tissue was also taken for toxicological and histopathological tests.