Remand for suspected drugs possession

A 45-year-old man caught up in a police chase was remanded by the Larnaca court for three days on Wednesday, in connection with a suspected case of illegal possession of drugs.

He had been a passenger in a car driven by a 51-year-old man in Oroklini, a day earlier.

Traffic police on duty noticed them driving in their direction but coming to halt about 20 metres before approaching the officers, stopping the car and driving the other way.

Police then followed them until both men got out of the vehicle and abandoned the scene on foot.

Officers caught up with the 45-year-old and arrested him on the spot.

The 51-year-old driver is wanted by police. A small amount of cannabis was found in his vehicle and 130grams of white powder, believed to be cocaine, was found in his home.