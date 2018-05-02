Old Nicosia to Limassol road reopens (updated)

Police said the old Nicosia to Limassol road near Governor’s Beach has reopened after both directions had to be shut down when barrels containing chemicals fell off a truck.
Police had announced the closure at midday.
