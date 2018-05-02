Old Nicosia to Limassol road reopens (updated)

May 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

File photo

Police said the old Nicosia to Limassol road near Governor’s Beach has reopened after both directions had to be shut down when barrels containing chemicals fell off a truck.

Police had announced the closure at midday.

 

 

