The flute and violin combine

Musical duo Maria Avraam on her flute and Christodoulos Christodoulou on his violin will return after three years to Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos tonight to perform as Duo Synechisi and show what a great pair the flute and violin make.

For their second performance at the centre, Avraam and Christodoulou will perform works by Boismortier, Penderecki, Telemann, Hoffmeister and Poulenc.

Avraam is a flautist and pianist specialised in contemporary classical and experimental music. She studied music at the Marios Tokas Music Lyceum and the European University Cyprus. She has developed a wide repertoire ranging from baroque to contemporary music. Her baroque, classical and romantic music repertoire includes performances with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Athens State Orchestra, National Orchestra of Prague and the Apple Hill String Quartet in America, as well as solo and ensemble performances. She has also performed as a flautist and pianist in various all-contemporary music events.

Christodoulou studied violin with Varvara Merzlova Peneva at the Royal Conservatory of Cyprus and with Menelaos Menelaou at the European University Cyprus. He graduated with distinction and many remarkable awards from Nicosia Music School and the European University Cyprus. He has performed with the Cyprus Youth Orchestra and many ensembles in Cyprus and abroad.

Duo Syneechisi

A concert for flute and violin. May 2. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-00242