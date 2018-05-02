Thousands affected by Paphos bus strike after May Day holiday (Update 1)

May 2nd, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 6 comments

Thousands affected by Paphos bus strike after May Day holiday (Update 1)

The Osypa bus terminal in Paphos

Around 6,000 students and 16,000 workers and tourists are expected to be affected on Wednesday by the indefinite strike at the Paphos Transport Organisation (OSYPA) protesting because they were not paid for April.

The company’s 117 vehicles remain parked while 237 employees, drivers and other staff warn that they will not return to work unless they receive their salaries.

They also want assurances they will be properly paid at the end of every month.

Christos Evangelos, a spokesperson for the drivers of OSYPA, said the employees have been informed for three days ago by the company that they were unable to pay their wages due to not receiving their state subsidy.

They said once they are paid, they would return to work and apologised to the public for the inconvenience.

In a statement on Wednesday, the transport ministry said they were “making every possible effort to resolve the problem as soon as possible.”

A day earlier, the education ministry had advised parents to find alternative means of transport for their children to go to school but said if it was not possible, the students would not be marked as absent.

 

 

Print Friendly
  • A is B

    No one should work without being paid.

  • kimberworth

    I am in full sympathy with the drivers, companies feathering their own nests which is not uncommon on this island.

  • MountainMan

    They are forcing the government to pay on time by using the students and members of the public for ransom. Disgusting. No company has to rely on subsidies to operate, if they do then they should not be in business.

    • Bananaman

      Yep the transport ministry are probably at the co-op asking for an NPL right this minute 🙂

  • almostbroke

    How is it that they cannot pay wages until they receive ‘state subsidies ‘ ‘milking the system’ it would appear, ofcourse , as always , the inconvience of the students and the public dosent matter !

  • Bananaman

    Harry spent it at the co-op ha ha starting to kick in ?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close