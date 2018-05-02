Thousands affected by Paphos bus strike after May Day holiday (Update 1)

Around 6,000 students and 16,000 workers and tourists are expected to be affected on Wednesday by the indefinite strike at the Paphos Transport Organisation (OSYPA) protesting because they were not paid for April.

The company’s 117 vehicles remain parked while 237 employees, drivers and other staff warn that they will not return to work unless they receive their salaries.

They also want assurances they will be properly paid at the end of every month.

Christos Evangelos, a spokesperson for the drivers of OSYPA, said the employees have been informed for three days ago by the company that they were unable to pay their wages due to not receiving their state subsidy.

They said once they are paid, they would return to work and apologised to the public for the inconvenience.

In a statement on Wednesday, the transport ministry said they were “making every possible effort to resolve the problem as soon as possible.”

A day earlier, the education ministry had advised parents to find alternative means of transport for their children to go to school but said if it was not possible, the students would not be marked as absent.