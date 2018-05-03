Ambulance crew cleared after claims of wrongdoing

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said Thursday a probe found no wrongdoing after allegations that an ambulance crew in Paphos had refused to carry a woman to hospital because her trousers had been soiled.

A statement issued by the minister said the state ambulance service had responded to Monday’s incident and acted in line with procedures and protocols.

“The patient was alive when she was transferred to the Paphos A&E and she died, despite doctors’ efforts to revive her, after around 2.5 hours and after repeatedly suffering heart attacks,” the statement said.

This was the second ambulance dispatched to the scene that day.

An ambulance had been called to the scene earlier but the woman had refused to be carried.

The probe was ordered following a report in Politis that the 33-year-old woman had to be transported to hospital by private ambulance after the crew of the state ambulance had refused because her pants were soiled.