Anastasiades pledges to transform and revitalise Larnaca

THE present administration is ‘determined’ to transform and revitalise the town and district of Larnaca through a series of infrastructure works, president Nicos Anastasiades stated on Thursday.

Speaking at an event bringing together local authorities, Anastasiades said the total value of infrastructure works announced for the district since 2015 comes to €227m.

All 13 projects announced in 2015 and worth some €10m have been completed, he said.

Meanwhile 30 other projects that were announced subsequently, costing €56.5m, are in the implementation stage.

This included the dam at Tersefanou.

The projects are geared at not only improving the district’s tourism product but also at upgrading public utilities services, Anastasiades said.

On the new wing of Larnaca’s general hospital – a project stalled due to disputes with the contractor – the president revealed it would be delivered to the public in April 2019.