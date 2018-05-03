Bar review: Old Market St, Larnaca

Nestled in the back streets of Larnaca’s Laiki Geitonia is a versatile bar that has become increasingly popular since opening four years ago. Old Market St is a classy bar that can cater to all needs whether you want to sit outside and enjoy a coffee on a sunny afternoon, prefer some early evening tapas and a nice cool drink or to be at the heart of the hustle and bustle at night.

Arriving at the corner, renovated, stone-built building you’ll notice the outside seating area made up of a mixture of high and low tables and palm trees creating a border that shade those enjoying the bar in the midday sun.

Inside, there is a mixture of modern design and eclectic retro pieces scattered around. Arriving late evening, we saw nowhere to sit, or stand for that matter, outside so we headed inside. We must’ve looked a little lost wandering around trying to spot somewhere to sit as we were approached by the smiling hostess. She asked if we had a reservation but foolishly, we did not. We were in luck though as she told us a table had just asked for their bill. While waiting, we looked around and saw all the tempting looking drinks at other people’s tables.

When we finally sat down, we were brought menus and with them an immediate problem – all the drinks sounded so good, we didn’t know where to start! My friend finally went for a prosecco based cocktail with a dark chocolate garnish. Not being a fan of dark chocolate she asked to have it without. The waitress looked embarrassed and informed us the barman would not change anything, even garnish, as it could change the flavour of the cocktail. Wanting something prosecco based she asked for a glass of prosecco but despite it being available to put into a cocktail, they would not serve it as a drink by itself.

Despite the shaky start we ended up choosing beautifully presented cocktails. I ordered the Skoliotis, which contains a spoon of Mastiha mixed with gin and tonic, grapefruit and some cucumber! Just be careful to not accidentally drop the spoon of mastiha into the cocktail as I did! The Message in a Bottle actually came in a bottle resting in a bucket of ice. The cocktails were very tasty and we thoroughly enjoyed them.

The drinks are not cheap, but are no more than you would expect to pay for a good cocktail at a classy bar. Keep an eye out for one of the various events that Old Market St frequently organise!

Old Market St

Where: 51 Kleanthi Kalogera Street, Larnaca

When: Daily, all day

Contact: 94 011011