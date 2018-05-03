Black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks reach agreement on compensation

May 3rd, 2018 Americas, World 0 comments

Black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks reach agreement on compensation

Protesters marching down Market Street inn Philadelphia, a week after the two black men were arrested at a Starbucks coffee shop

Two black men arrested while waiting at a Philadelphia Starbucks store reached a confidential financial settlement with the coffee chain and dropped legal claims against the city.

The city agreed to pay each man $1 and committed $200,000 to fund an entrepreneurship program for public school students.

Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson were arrested on April 12, after a Starbucks manager called police to complain that they had not made a purchase and refused to leave.

Police released the men hours later without charges. However, a video of their arrests was widely shared on the internet, sparking protests and calls for a boycott of the popular coffee chain.

Starbucks Corp, which plans to close 8,000 stores for a half day of anti-bias training on May 29, said Robinson and Nelson will have an opportunity to provide input for the company’s “long-term diversity and equity efforts.”

“We all recognize the importance of communication about differences and solutions, and that we will be measured by our action, not words,” Robinson and Nelson said in a joint statement.

Starbucks also said it had invited the men to complete their undergraduate degrees through the company’s tuition-paid online education partnership with Arizona State University.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close