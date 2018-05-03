Bridge Festival a great success

The 30th Bridge Festival, organised by the Cyprus Bridge Federation, took place at the Elias Beach hotel in Limassol from the April 27 until May 1 with great success.

Players from Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, England, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Poland participated.

Motti Gelbart and Talia Lebel from Israel won the Open pairs competition among 48 pairs. In second place were the Cypriots Philippos Frangos and Frosso Tylliri and third place was taken by the Jordanian pair of Hana Mufti and Hisham Mufti.

Fourth place went to Fan Huaiyu and Panos Makris, and in fifth position were the Polish pair of Danuta Krupnik and Ireneusz Jagielski.

In sixth position George Georgiades and George Kolettis.

In the Open Teams E.S J. with Maud, Lily, Abdel Rahman, Hana Mufti and Dafia Hachem took first place. In second place was the team POLA consisting of George Doxastakis, Paula Eliofotou, Charalambos Mavrides and Efthymios Strouthos.

In third place the team Smooth Operators (Philippos Frangos, Frosso Tylliri, George Georgiades, and George Kolettis).

In fourth place the team Makris (Nikoletta Pachni, Mikis Kallifronas, Fan Huaiyu and Panos Makris).