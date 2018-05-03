EU Commission regrets Afrika violence

May 3rd, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

EU Commission regrets Afrika violence

Demonstrators outside the Afrika offices

The European Commission is aware of the intimidation of Turkish Cypriot newspaper Afrika and regrets the violence of protesters against the newspaper’s offices, EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in a written response to a question submitted by MEPs.

“Harassment and intimidation of journalists constitutes a violation of freedom of expression, in accordance with the European Convention on Human Rights and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union,” he said.

The question was submitted by Cypriot MEP of the Socialists and Democrats Group Demetris Papadakis, as well as 13 MEPs of the United Left Group, including Takis Hadjigeorgiou and Neoklis Silikiotis, and concerned the attacks against Afrika’s office in the north on January 22.

Six men have been sentenced to prison time in the north as a result of the attacks.

A group of angry demonstrators attacked Afrika after the daily likened Turkey’s Afrin operation in northern Syria to Ankara’s occupation of the north. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had called on his “brothers” in north Cyprus “to give the necessary response”.

Protesters threw rocks and eggs at the building, smashing windows and brought the newspaper’s sign down causing significant damage.

In his written reply, Hahn also noted that in his speech on the state of the Union in September 2017, President Jean Claude Juncker urged Turkey to release journalists and to give the highest priority to the rule of law, justice and fundamental rights.

“The Commission will continue to monitor the issue, put it to the appropriate counterparts, and highlight the utmost importance of freedom of expression in boosting confidence between the two Cypriot communities,” the Commissioner added.

Print Friendly
  • HighTide

    Have we heard EU condemnation of murderous attacks by right wing hooligans in Athens?

    • johnnywires

      is that the best you can come up with settler?you are really scraping the barrel.makaka.

      • HighTide

        If you have nothing to say on the subject do it somewhere else.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close