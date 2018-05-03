Man drowns trying to save nephew

May 3rd, 2018

Cape Greco

A 49-year-old man from Syria drowned on Thursday while trying to rescue his nephew, 18, who was swimming off Cape Greco, Famagusta district.

According to the police, shortly before 2pm authorities received an alert that two bathers were in danger.

A police patrol boat was dispatched, and a diver managed to bring the two men out of the water.

The two were rushed to Famagusta general hospital, where doctors pronounced the 49-year-old dead on arrival.

The young man, said to be in serious condition, told police that while swimming he felt in danger and began calling out for help, at which point his uncle came to his rescue.

Police have ruled out foul play.

