People are strange in a strange setting

If you are a fan of the macabre and the absurd, then the play Five Little Strangers, which begins tonight at THOC Warehouse in Nicosia, may just make everything you’ve seen or heard until now seem somewhat normal.

The play, which is based on an idea by the actor Erdogan Kavaz and written and directed by Panagiotis Larkou, is set in a living room that’s forever in a state of having just been mopped, where Tupperware exhibitions fail, chocolates mysteriously disappear, corpses change sex and someone persists in detuning the piano. As you see, things could not be more out of the ordinary.

Five Little Strangers will show you how strange things can get for six performances only, starting today and over the weekend, and then again on May 10-11.

The play is suitable only for people over 15 years old.

Five Little Strangers

Performance of the play by Panagiotis Larkou. May 3-11. THOC Warehouse, Kampou 29, Strovolos, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €6/12. In Greek. Tel: 77-772727