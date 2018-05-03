Tax department will announce starting date of tax return submission

The tax department said Thursday it will announce when the income tax form will be available online as well as the deadline for its submission.

The department assured the public that ample time will be given to taxpayers to file the necessary forms.

All tax returns starting from 2017 must be submitted online through taxisnet.

At present, the department urged taxpayers who have not yet registered with https://taxisnet.mof.gov.cy to do so using the number sent to them.

For more information:

Nicosia Limassol Larnaca Paphos Famagusta

22446215 25803717 24803590 26804398 23811856

22446191 25803737 24803705 26804364 23811436

22446192 25803799 23811518

22446194 25803797 24803725 26804365 23812149

22446213 25803796 23811457

22446202 25803765 24803625 26804366 23812160

22807492 25803786 23811453

22807415 25803783 23811490

22807409 23811458