May 3rd, 2018 Business, Cyprus 3 comments

Tax department will announce starting date of tax return submission

The tax department said Thursday it will announce when the income tax form will be available online as well as the deadline for its submission.

The department assured the public that ample time will be given to taxpayers to file the necessary forms.

All tax returns starting from 2017 must be submitted online through taxisnet.

At present, the department urged taxpayers who have not yet registered with https://taxisnet.mof.gov.cy to do so using the number sent to them.

For more information:

Nicosia                Limassol               Larnaca                Paphos                 Famagusta

22446215             25803717             24803590             26804398           23811856

22446191             25803737             24803705             26804364           23811436

22446192             25803799                                                                          23811518

22446194             25803797            24803725              26804365           23812149

22446213             25803796                                                                          23811457

22446202             25803765             24803625            26804366          23812160

22807492             25803786                                                                          23811453

22807415             25803783                                                                           23811490

22807409                                                                                                          23811458

  • Colin Evans

    Would it have been just too much to expect that before making the 2017 tax return compulsory by Taxisnet, that they had ensured that it would have been possible as soon as registration was completed? This new system will make it the latest that I have ever submitted my return.

  • I’ve subscribed to TAXISNET, it would be great if they could get their I.T. Department to automatically send out alerts for their “Announcement” Page.

  • almostbroke

    All the plebs and ordinary Cypriots line up and pay up ! Those ‘in the the know ‘ ‘wink wink ,nod,nod ! You have your own ‘arrangements ‘!

