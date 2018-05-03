University forecasts strong economic outlook

The Cypriot economy is expected to continue to grow at a solid pace in 2018 and 2019 according to forecasts made by the Economics Research Centre of the University of Cyprus.

In a report issued Thursday, the ERC said real GDP is forecast to increase by 3.8 per cent this year, while in 2019 growth is projected to moderate slightly, as real GDP is forecasted to expand by 3.5 per cent.

Key drivers of the strong outlook in 2018 and 2019 follow improvements in real economic activity and labour market conditions during the final quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018.

The historically high levels of domestic economic sentiment, steady growth in Cyprus’ trading partner countries, and strong economic sentiment in the EU also point to a solid future.

Favourable external financial conditions and supportive domestic lending conditions were alos listed by the ERC as reasons for the upswing.

However, threats remain and these include the high stock of non-performing exposures in combination with delays in streamlining the current insolvency and foreclosure frameworks, which may create risks to financial stability and discourage future investors.

Fiscal slippage may render the economy vulnerable to shocks and lead to higher borrowing costs for Cyprus, ERC said, adding that delays in the implementation of structural reforms (e.g. public administration, judicial system, local authorities), given the high level of public debt, may weaken business and investor confidence, the sustainability of public finances and growth prospects.

Slower-than-expected growth in the UK and a weaker pound due to Brexit negotiations as well as geopolitical risks may negatively affect the outlook, ERC added. Upside risks to the outlook are associated with public investment and large-scale private construction projects. Moreover, stronger growth momentum in the EU may lead to faster growth rates than the current forecasts.