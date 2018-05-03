Woman admits stealing pot plants from graveyard

A 45-year-old woman from Pervolia has admitted to the police stealing pot plants and solar lights from graveyards in Kiti and Meneou.

The police say they have received several reports recently of plants being stolen from Kiti cemetery.

At around 7.30 on Wednesday evening police from the Kiti station went to the cemetery where they found the woman, whose car was full of pot plants and solar lights.

An examination in her home revealed more pot plants, flowers and lights.

The woman was taken to the Kiti police station where in her statement she admitted stealing the items from graveyards in both Kiti and Meneou.

She was released to be taken later before court.

  • WrapitUp

    This is just wrong !

  • Bob Ellis

    Disgraceful. How low will some people sink.

