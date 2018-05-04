Limassol marina hosts boat show

Junior minister for shipping Natasa Pilides opened the Limassol Boat Show on Thursday, at the Limassol Marina hosting 120 exhibitors from eight countries showcasing the latest in yachts, sailing boats, motor boats and water sports.

The show will run until Sunday.

According to the organisers it “will give thousands of visitors the opportunity to view a wide range of the latest products and services in a unique setting.”

It will also include seminars, presentations of new products, activities on water and demonstrations.

Addressing the opening Pilides sent a message of respect for the marine environment.

The sea of Cyprus is part of the national wealth and its culture, she noted.

Everyone should have the right to enjoy the sea but should also protect it, she said, adding that respect of the marine environment and a fondness of maritime activities should be cultivated in everyone.

Pilides also assured that protection and safety of yachts and sailing boats and the protection of the marine environment are both of particular importance for her ministry.