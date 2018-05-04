A great composer is remembered

The Rialto Theatre in Limassol will travel to the Royal Opera House on Sunday to celebrate the centenary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth.

Bernstein was one of the first classical composers in America to achieve both popular and critical acclaim. He drew inspiration from jazz and modernism, the traditions of Jewish music and the Broadway musical. Many of his scores are remarkably well suited to dance. He was particularly associated with choreographer, director and dancer Jerome Robbins – their credits together including Fancy Free and West Side Story. To celebrate the centenary year of the composer’s birth, The Royal Ballet united all three of its associate choreographers to celebrate the dynamic range and danceability of Bernstein’s music.

The programme includes two world premieres by Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor and Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon. At the heart of the programme is the first revival of Artist in Residence Liam Scarlett’s The Age of Anxiety, created in 2014 to Bernstein’s soul-searching Second Symphony. Both symphony and ballet are inspired by WH Auden’s masterful modernist poem, itself written in response to the atmosphere of disillusionment and uncertainty that followed the end of World War II.

Bernstein Centenary – Royal Ballet

Screening of the performance from the Royal Ballet. May 6. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 6.30pm. €10/15. Tel: 77-777745