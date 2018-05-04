Costa haunts Arsenal again to send Atletico into final

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates at the end of the match

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa haunted Arsenal again by firing his side to a 1-0 win in Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg to send the Spaniards into the final and deny Arsene Wenger a dream end to his long reign as Arsenal coach.

Atletico won the tie 2-1 on aggregate and will meet either Salzburg or Olympique de Marseille in the final in Lyon on May 16.

Costa proved a handful for Arsenal when he played for Chelsea and the Spain striker broke the deadlock in a tight, tense game at the Wanda Metropolitano, striking in first-half stoppage-time after being played in by Antoine Griezmann.

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny was carried off on a stretcher early in the first half with a suspected torn Achilles tendon and they struggled to cope with Costa’s power and the flair of his attacking partner Griezmann.

Wenger’s side were blunt in attack against a typically determined and resilient Atletico defence and they only had one shot on target, a distance strike from Granit Xhaka which was not enough to beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Atletico did not create many chances but they always looked in control and kept a remarkable 12th consecutive clean sheet in all competitions at their Wanda Metropolitano stadium to reach a fifth European final since 2010.

