Double murder suspect confessed, police tells court

Double murder suspect covers his face as he leaves the court in a police car Photo Christos Theodorides

A 33-year-old man has admitted to killing a couple who were found stabbed to death in the bedroom of their Nicosia home in April in what seems to be a botched robbery, police told a Nicosia court on Friday.

“The suspect was questioned and after he was cautioned he admitted that he killed the two victims and led police to their house,” Nicosia CID chief Koumettos Koumettou told the district court.

“He pointed out the manner he entered the house, as well as the points where he committed the offences of the case in question.”

Police on Friday asked the court to renew the eight-day remand order for the suspect, held in connection with the brutal slaying of teacher Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife, Dina Sergiou, 59, on the evening of April 18 to 19.

The 33-year-old has also been implicated by three other suspects held by police for the same case – his 22-year-old partner, his brother, 23, and another man,22.

The four had apparently planned to rob the couple.

The 33-year-old was arrested by police a week after the heinous crime on Zalongos Street in Strovolos.

The suspect said he had known the house since 2012 when he did some work on the windows. Police told the court they had found a sliding window open.

  • A is B

    I am sure some will make some snide remarks about my comment but from the beginning of this case something is not quite right. It may be the reporting is wrong, it maybe that the police have been misquoted but as I have said before, as have others, some thing is not adding up with regards to this case. Apologies to any one I may have upset, I maybe wrong but I dont think that I am.

  • almostbroke

    I cannot understand the police making such a statement . It would appear there has been no formal trial yet . If the culprit wishes to plead !guilty ‘ he should enter that plea at his trial in front of the trial judge . It’s not for the police to announce to the media and to all and sundry that he ‘confessed ‘ , what ever happened to procedure !

    • Really?

      Based on the article, the police made the statement in court during the remand hearing. That sounds like normal procedure.

      • almostbroke

        Even more so , it’s only a remand . It’s at the actual trial that the police should indicate that the defendant is taking a certain course , not at the remand stage of proceedings , maybe it’s different in Cyprus !

        • Really?

          From what I understand, at a remand hearing the police need to justify their request for additional days of arrest for the suspect. In doing so they have to advise the judge where the investigation stands. Hence the statement about the confession… Whether or not the hearing is public is a different matter and I suppose for the judge to decide?

