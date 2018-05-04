Driving school for repeat offenders

May 4th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 4 comments

Driving school for repeat offenders

Police will teach some of the classes

A new driving school is set to be created in Cyprus aimed at those who repeatedly offend behind the wheel.

The decision came after the approval of the House transport committee of a bill which will allow the school to fall under the oversight of the justice ministry.

If approved by parliament, the school could be up and potentially running by June.

The students will attend after a court order or by any drivers who have 12 points on their license and wish to erase them.

Those with less than 12 can have them all erased provided they pass their exams and those with 12 can have them reduced.

Lessons will be taught afternoons or evenings and in some cases by police officers.

A study published in December last year found Cypriot drivers are bad, careless, always in a hurry, stubborn and dangerous.

They flout traffic rules and they are rude and selfish on the roads. People aged between 15 and 25 also said they lacked respect towards pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Many motorists also combine driving with other activities like phoning, messaging, eating and drinking, smoking, and some women go as far as doing their make-up and hair.

Out of the 50 road deaths in 2017, 14 were youths.

Print Friendly
  • martin

    hope the police are trained first then

  • Jeremy Rigg

    This article made me smile…………….they are already expert drivers, so what can you teach them?

    • Mr Magoo

      Manners:))

    • Tuner Raif

      There is nothing like expert driver you can only be a safe driver and that what these people learn rather then just passing their driving test.

      As the rules change every driver should be up to date.
      The rule should be that as a new driver just passes their driving test they will be on a 2 year probation and not commit any penalty points on their licence if they total up to 6 points or more their licence will be revoked.

      Anyone that breaks the speed limit then depending by what % instead of getting penalty points then they should have a choice of paying a bit more then the actual fine and go to one of these classes as a speed awareness and be shown video of the impacts of what speed can do etc.

      However there must be a limit that in the next two years if you then commit the same offence then the drivers licence will be revoked by the courts for a ex period whit a heavy fine.

      Education Education Education

      To keep people and their Love ones safe on the roads.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close