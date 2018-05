The bases announced that routine explosive demolitions will be conducted at RAF Akrotiri between 9am and 4pm from May 8 to 10.

“Please do not be concerned if explosions are heard in the local area. This occasionally happens when certain atmospheric conditions prevail,” a written statement said.

It added that British Forces Cyprus remains committed to restricting the impact of military training and activities to a minimum where possible and with due regard for the environment and habitat.