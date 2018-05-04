Father and daughter injured

A man and his 17-year-old daughter were injured after their car fell down a three-metre cliff in Geroskipou on Thursday evening.

According to police the man who was driving lost control of the vehicle at 10.18pm and crashed into an electricity pole before it fell down a cliff.

Some power cables were cut in the crash, resulting in a fire on the ground.

Father and daughter managed to leave the car before the arrival of the fire services and were taken to Paphos general hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

The fire burnt an area of dry grass but was put extinguished before it could spread.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear.