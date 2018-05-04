Greek gunboat on patrol nudged by Turkish cargo vessel

May 4th, 2018 Greece, World 10 comments

Greek gunboat on patrol nudged by Turkish cargo vessel

File photo: The incident occured off the coast of Lesbos

A Greek gunboat was nudged by a Turkish cargo vessel early on Friday while on patrol for unauthorised migrant crossings in the Aegean Sea, the Greek navy said.

The gunboat “Armatolos” was on patrol off the island of Lesbos as part of a NATO operation when the incident occurred at 4 a.m. local time (0100 GMT).

The Turkish-flagged vessel “approached and touched” the Greek gunboat, the navy said in a statement. It then accelerated towards Turkish shores and did not respond to subsequent radio calls from the Greek gunboat, according to the statement.

The Greek navy said NATO authorities had been informed, adding that there were no injuries or any serious damage to the ship.

The Greek island of Lesbos, which lies close to Turkey, was on the frontline of a migration influx in 2015, when hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing conflict found sanctuary there. The number of arrivals has since eased considerably.

Print Friendly
  • Gold51

    Constant aggression and provocation from Turkey.!
    It does appear Turkey keeps looking for conflict against Greece, a NATO partner.?
    Turkey won’t stop untill it does recieve a militery responds.
    No place for Turkey in NATO or anywhere near the EU.

  • GSP

    As I understand the general rule of the sea, it states that all vessels must attempt to avoid collision. They should take avoiding action even if they have ‘right of way’.
    As I am sure the gunboat is a far more manouverable vessel than a freighter, it would appear the Greek ship may have been to blame for any contact.

  • Louis

    Sink the bloody thing!!

    • Dogmeat

      Which one?

      • .ROC

        The Cargo ship of course

        • Dogmeat

          Not “of course” point was ambiquous. Possibly “off course” seems strange to provoke a gunship with a merchant vessel.

          • .ROC

            off course, what was it the skipper of the Titanic,LOL nice try but stupid defence

          • NuffSaid

            No doubt the merchant vessel was carrying illegal immigrants.

  • .ROC

    Typical Turko provication, glad this lot are not in the EU

    • gentlegiant161

      Usual crap response, the merchant vessel was obviously bigger that the gunboat and less maneuverable. There was no request to the merchantman to stop or alter course reported.
      A tanker for instance won’t alter course for a fishing boat.
      Best you get a bus to the serpentine and watch the model ships, because you will be too lazy to look up maritime rules of the sea…. Its obvious who was playing silly buggers here. 😉

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close