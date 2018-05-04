Higher than average temperatures should drop slightly

Temperatures will remain higher than average on Friday with dust levels also above normal.

The sunny weather will continue over the weekend, although isolated rain is a possibility every day until Monday, especially in the mountains.

On Friday temperatures will reach 35C inland, 28C on the east coast, 31C in other coastal areas and 26C in the mountains.

Overnight they are forecast to drop to 20C in most regions and 16C around Troodos.

According to the met office it will be slightly cooler over the next three days.

The labour inspection department warned that dust levels are high in Paphos and Limassol and moderate in other areas. Levels will be back to normal by Sunday evening.